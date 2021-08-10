DXB is expecting this weekend to be the busiest of the year so far…

Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world’s busiest international airport, is expecting over one million passengers between August 12 and 22. During the weekends, the airport announced it is expecting daily peaks averaging 100,000 passengers during weekends.

With a long weekend coming up, many UAE residents are planning to take a break from the Dubai heat. DXB is expecting this weekend to be the busiest of the year so far so if you are travelling, be sure to give yourself enough time at the airport.

.@DubaiAirports urges travellers to stay abreast of the latest travel regulations and plan their journeys as @DXB is preparing for what could be the hub’s busiest weekends so far this year. #Dubai pic.twitter.com/KCYToqVNbt — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 10, 2021

Many of the expected passengers will be arriving into Dubai, especially after the news that the UK has moved the UAE from the red list to amber. In case you missed it, Emirates Airline pulled off an incredible death-defying stunt to celebrate the announcement.

They enlisted the help of a ‘cabin crew’ (actually skydiver and stuntwoman, Nicole Smith-Ludvik) to stand on top of Burj Khalifa. Nicole and the entire production team undertook a lot of rigorous planning to pull of the stunt, which took place 828 metres above ground.

Safe travels…