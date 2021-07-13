Travel update…

Emirates has announced that its flights to India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will remain suspended until at least July 21, 2021.

A notice on the Travel Updates page of the Emirates website says that ‘passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.’

This statement also outlined that ‘UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID‑19 protocols, are exempt and may be accepted for travel.’ It’s always best to call the airline directly if you intend on travelling.

Back on April 22 the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that all flights coming from the Republic of India will be suspended for ten days starting April 24, 2021. Suspensions have continued since.

Emirates advised those who have already purchased flight tickets to or from India to the UAE to keep their ticket for a future flight or rebook your flight to a later date (if you choose the latter you’ll need to contact your travel agent or booking office).

If you opt for the ‘keep your ticket’ option, it means you can keep your ticket and fly with Emirates within 36 months from the date of your original booking if you booked your ticket before 1 April 2021 for travel on or before 31 December 2021. Find out more here.

