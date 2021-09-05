5 nice things to do in Dubai this week: September 19 to 22

What a week we have in store for you…

Happy Sunday everyone! Welcome to a brand new week, where you’ll find endless possibilities of the nice things to do in Dubai. This week we’ve got a spa day and an awesome staycation plus the return of an authentic dining experience.

Here’s five fabulous things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday September 19

Book a spot at the next What’s On Lock In

Want to come party with What’s On? Now’s your chance because we’re taking over Media One Hotel for an unforgettable weekend from September 24 to 25. The What’s On Lock In: Media One Hotel is priced at Dhs699, which includes all the above for two adults. Spaces are extremely limited and expected to sell fast, so jump online and book your room now.

Check out a new pub

Following the opening of McCafferty’s JVC in Circle Mall on Saturday, September 11, a mere four days later another new branch of the Irish-born pub opened on September 15 at Al Furjan Club House. It takes over the glasshouse restaurant space in the clubhouse. The new McCafferty’s in Al Furjan will be open daily from 10am to 2am, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as a dedicated kids’ menu. A daily happy hour runs from 3pm to 8pm with selected wine, bubbles, draught beer and spirits priced at Dhs33. There are also buckets of beers too.

McCafferty’s Al Furjan, Al Furjan Club House, Dubai, open daily from 10am to 2am. @mccaffertysalfurjan

Monday September 20

Enjoy authentic Thai food

Family-run Thai restaurant Sticky Rice has reopened for dine-in customers after several months of delivery-only dining. Not only that, it has expanded its space, now offering more seating for customers. The modern venue is injected with life and colour, with a little help from its mascot Kew. If you’re yet to sample Sticky Rice’s famed cooking, you’re in for a real treat. From the warm, welcoming staff to the last bite of tasty fried rice, the experience will make you feel right at home.

Sticky Rice, Jumeirah Village Circle, daily 12pm to 10pm, take-away, delivery or dine-in. @stickyriceae

Tuesday September 21

Get down to Disco Inferno

Love the tunes of the disco era? Hear them all at the new night hosted at The Theater called Disco Inferno. Every Tuesday, guests can enjoy a one of a kind show with a medley of musical and dance performances to honour the genre.

The Theater, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tuesdays 7.30pm to 3am (1st seating: 7.30pm, 2nd seating: 10pm). Tel: (0)4 222 2268. thetheaterdubai.com

Wednesday September 22

Have a spa day with the girls

Fancy a chic spa day at Park Hyatt Dubai? Grab a friend and enjoy a luxury 90-minute massage or body treatment, along with two rounds of bubbles and light bites, as well as access to Amara Pool. The experienced is priced at Dhs875 per person, with a minimum of two guests per booking required.

Amara Spa, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, daily 9am to 10pm, Dhs875. Tel: (0)4 602 1660. dubaicreekliving.ae/amara-spa