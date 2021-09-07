7 awesome things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: Sep 23 to 25

We’ve got a feeling this weekend could be an awesome one…

Thursday, September 23

New at the cinema this weekend

One word, Dune. This philosophical sci-fi caper is director Denis Villeneuve’s interpretation of the classic Frank Herbert science fiction novel of the same name and serves as a reboot to the 1984 movie. The cast of this version is headed up by the brilliant Timothée Chalamet, he stars alongside Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa. The story follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), a young man thrust into a power struggle on the distant planet of Arrakis, home to giant murderous sandworms, scheming ne’er-do-wells, indigenous eco-warriors and a battleground for control of the galaxy’s most precious resource, a performance-enhancing ‘spice’ called Melange. But will this version be able to satisfy the notoriously finicky Herbert fans? From the trailer it certainly looks like the required epic and bleak quotas are being met head-on, the casting seems absolutely inspired and it genuinely left us with a lingering case of anticipatory goosebumps.

Fire and Brick stones

We love an evening sundowner brunch and the rooftop soiree at Aloft Abu Dhabi’s Brick is back this Thursday after a summer break. It’s set to the sounds of live acoustic music and takes place every Thursday, with all the dishes coming straight from the venue’s signature brick ovens. The brunch line-up includes such culinary delights as slow-cooked rib eye, four-cheese pizza, cedar plank-cooked salmon and, for the final flourish — campfire s’mores.

Brick, Aloft Abu Dhabi, National Exhibition Centre, Thu 7pm to 10pm, soft Dhs235, house Dhs305, bubbly Dhs375. Tel: (052) 837 0047, @brick.abudhabi

Friday, September 24

Hello, good braai

This weekend PJ O’Reilly’s is holding a special South African Braai Day brunch with live entertainment from 3pm courtesy of singer Mark Laffan. You’ll find flame grilled meats from the barbecue such as boerewors, chicken wings, minute steak, pork ribs, non-halal sausages and meats, vetkoek (traditional South African fried dough bread) with curry mince, and putu pap with chakalaka (a dish made with maize or corn flour with a side of tomatoes, onions and garlic). The Braai Day brunch takes place from on Friday September 24 from 1pm to 4pm and costs Dhs225 per person, including house drinks.

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Fri 1pm to 4pm, September 24, Dhs225. Te: (800) 101101. Email lrmad@lemeridien.com. For more info, visit the Facebook event page. @pjsabudhabi

Breaking the cycle

The hugely popular Dubai cycling studio, Motion recently opened an Abu Dhabi location on Al Reem Island. Part of the brand’s success has been built on the fact you can burn up to 1,000 calories per ride. The intense workouts have candlelit sessions (which sound deliciously trippy), women-only options, and R&B backed classes all lead by an expert team focused on keeping you motivated and pushing harder. As part of their launch celebrations they’re hosting a mini ‘Ephemeral’ pop-up market over the weekend. Enjoy free coffee as you browse products from brands such as Beldi Bazaar, The Sisters Dubai, Carmela, Arie Art Studio, Yadawyyy, Prickly Pear, Gypsy Rose Holistic, Kulture House and Doobs .

office 461, Floor 4, Wafra Square building, Al Reem Island, pop-up Sep 24 to 26, cycling classes from Dhs50 (for first ride). Tel: (055) 8530 0836, motion-cycling.ae

Brunch onto the other Sayad

The nine-course set menu brunch at Sayad is a coast to coast affair, zig-zagging through a series of fair cities, all alike in culinary dignity. It includes dishes such as oysters, tuna ceviche, burrata, porcini mushroom ravioli, paella, mixed grill and raclette. You can read our full review online, but it’s safe to say, this ranks as one of the city’s best set menus.

Sayad, Emirates Palace, W Corniche Rd, Fridays 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs295, house Dhs375, premium Dhs475. Tel: (02) 690 7999, mandarinoriental.com

Saturday, September 25

For the love of pain

The bread, not the sensation of extreme discomfort. The Khalifa City branch of La Brioche had been closed for a three-month rennovation, but we’re now happy to confirm — they’re back. In addition to great coffee (and brioche, naturally), the French-themed cafe is something of a gourmet patisserie offering the most fragrant buttery-baked carbs.

16th St, Khalifa CitySector 12, 8am to 11pm. Tel: (02) 556 7076, @labriocheuae

Seeing double

We went to try the new Duo brunch at the InterContinental and were instantly smitten. It’s held across two of their flagship dining venues — the popular Pan-Asian restaurant Cho Gao, and the world class churrascaria, Chamas. Fill up on flame-cooked meats, dainty dim sum, seafood salads and some other exciting curveballs (shout out to the chicken and rice stand chilli sauce).

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Saturdays 12.30pm to 4pm, soft Dhs249, house Dhs 349. Tel: (056) 680 2161, abudhabi.intercontinental.com

