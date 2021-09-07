We could all use some extra laughs…

If you could do with some extra laughs and a brilliant way to spice up your usual mid-week plans, a stand-up comedy night might be just what you need. Exactly that is coming to popular golf-course-side bar and restaurant, Phileas Fogg’s.

The ‘Word of Mouth’ Comedy Club night will take place from 8pm on Tuesday, September 14, in The Arena at Phileas Fogg’s (previously the area has played host to screenings of the Euro 2020’s and a cool craft beer festival). Get ready to laugh your socks at the comedy night, which is hosted by Liz Bains.

You’ll be treated to a show from a number of local, homegrown UAE comedians, including Steve, BB, Rushdi, Rayan, Miqdaad. Whilst the show starts at 8pm, doors to The Arena will open at 6pm. If you’re peckish, tuck into dishes inspired from around the world (in homage to literary character Phileas Fogg, who travelled ‘around the world in 80 days’).

Treat yourself to the all-star American sharing board, loaded up with popcorn chicken, beef sliders and Mac ‘n’ cheese. Once you’ve started on the carb train, you might as well go all out and order the hoisin duck pizza. There are lighter options such as salads and a varied vegan menu for the more health-conscious.

Since it opened in March 2021, Phileas Fogg’s has won many a fan, from families to sports fans, and those in search of a fun spot for a tipple. The venue is vast, boasting a large indoor bar and restaurant, kids playground and an amphitheater-style area: The Arena. There are epic golf course views and a brilliant happy hour.

Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Club Academy, Comedy Show on Tuesday, September 14 from 8pm, free to attend. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. foggs.xyz

Images: Provided