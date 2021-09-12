The Thuraya 4-NGS satellite will hitch a ride into orbit on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket…

Abu Dhabi-based Al Yah Satellite Communications Company has been dabbling in space gadgetry for the past twenty years, but for its next project — it has announced that it’s going to use Elon Musk’s pioneering SpaceX platform, for the launch of their next satellite.

SpaceX is at the very forefront of extra-planetary exploration in this current era of space travel, thanks to its pioneering advancements in rocket and vehicle technology.

Part of what makes SpaceX so remarkable is the efficiency of its equipment, as a private entity, it’s driven by making trips to the frontier of our world more affordable.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will be the one transporting Thuraya 4-NGS satellite to its new home in earth’s orbit, and it’s flexing some impressive specs.

#AbuDhabi-based satellite communications company @yahsatofficial has chosen SpaceX’s Falcon 9 to launch the Thuraya 4-NGS satellite into orbit, a significant step towards the launch in late 2023. pic.twitter.com/xLKZVocXMk — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 9, 2021

Falcon taking flight

The SpaceX website describes Falcon 9 as a “reusable, two-stage rocket,” capable of “the reliable and safe transport of people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond.” It carries the distinction of being the world’s first orbital class ‘refliable’ rocket, allowing SpaceX to recover and reuse the most expensive parts of the rocket.

Talking about the decision, Tom Ochinero, SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales said:“For launch of its advanced technology, Yahsat sought a reliable and high-performance ride to orbit. We’re proud it has selected Falcon 9, one of the world’s most frequently flown launch vehicles, and we look forward to a successful mission”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SpaceX (@spacex)

In addition to its credentials for providing trustworthy passage, Falcon 9 has a pretty appropriate name for launching a UAE satellite — it is our national bird. And as we watch it launch upwards into the sky, it’s going to be tempting to draw further parallels with the ascent of the UAE’s reputation as a player in the future tech game.

Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Yahsat, said: “The UAE has established its position as a competitive player in the space industry by collaborating with global leaders such as SpaceX. At Yahsat, we will continue forging partnerships with the world’s most innovative companies to enhance our competitiveness, deliver on our ambitious growth and expansion plans, and continue to create value for our customers, shareholders and the UAE.”

Images:Unsplash