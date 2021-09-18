Positive cases will still be required to wear wristband…

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has confirmed that as of Sunday, September 19, tracking wristbands will no longer be required for home quarantine relating to international arrivals, and those that have been in close contact with confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved home quarantine without the use of wristbands for international travellers and those in contact with positive cases, effective Sunday, 19 September 2021. Positive cases must still wear a wristband. pic.twitter.com/8kxtQGJYS2 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 18, 2021

You will still be required to wear a wrist tracker however if you have recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Measures still in place

The announcement did however state that there would be “monitoring by healthcare systems to ensure compliance with precautionary measures”. This could take the form of random inspections or phone calls, though this was not specified.

You might also like As of September 19, PCR test not required to enter Abu Dhabi from UAE

Home quarantine means home quarantine

The attorney gerneral has reiterated that violators of these rules will face fines.

Testing schedules will still be required for both international arrivals and close contact cases.

Unvaccinated passengers arriving from non Green List countries are required to quarantine for a period of 10 days and take a receive a negative PCR on day nine.

How long should I quarantine for?

Vaccinated close contact cases must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day six.

Unvaccinated close contact cases must quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test on day nine.

Images: Getty