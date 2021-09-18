Although Green Pass is still currently essential for accessing most public spaces in the capital…

As of Sunday September 19, negative PCR tests will no longer be a requirement to enter into the emirate of Abu Dhabi, from travel within the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the procedure to enter Abu Dhabi emirate from within the UAE, and has approved the cancellation of Covid-19 testing requirements to enter, effective Sunday, 19 September 2021. pic.twitter.com/KBtf3tYPmt — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 18, 2021

The announcement was made by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, and shared via Abu Dhabi Media Office. This update in the rules will applies to road access on the borders between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

It’s a concession made possible by “a decreased Covid-19 infection rate in the emirate of 0.2 per cent of total tests and the activation of the green pass system to enter some public places”.

Up until now, people wanting to visit Abu Dhabi from elsewhere in the UAE needed to show a recent negative test — either PCR via the Alhosn app, or a negative DPI (obtained non consecutively) on the border.

As of tomorrow (Sunday, September 19, 2021) that is no longer the case. The announcement made no mention of any requirement to be fully vaccinated.

Accessing public spaces in Abu Dhabi

Although this rule applies to travel across Abu Dhabi land borders (from within the UAE), the emirate’s strict Green Pass requirement remains in place for entry into almost all public spaces there. Being fully vaccinated is also part of the entry criteria for accessing all public places in Abu Dhabi (with the exclusion of some supermarkets and pharmacies).

To activate this pass, individuals need to have had a recent PCR test (within 28 days if you’re fully vaccinated).

From September 20, those who have received two shots of the Sinopharm vaccine, will also need to have had a third booster shot to enjoy the same Green Pass privileges. This does not currently apply to other UAE vaccine types.

Recent international travel

No update to quarantine rules on people arriving into Abu Dhabi’s from non Green List countries has been specified — so if you have travelled into the UAE from a country that is not on the Abu Dhabi Green List within the last 10 days, and you are not vaccinated, you will still have to follow quarantine protocols if you want to enter Abu Dhabi.

Those having travelled from Green List countries, as well as vaccinated individuals travelling from non Green List countries are not currently required to quarantine in Abu Dhabi.

