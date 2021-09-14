Now serving up slices of authentic pizza on Saadiyat Island…

Shoreline development, Mamsha Al Saadiyat is shaping up to be quite the new little foodie hub.

Last week we reported on the launch of licensed beachfront French brasserie — Raclette — there, which joins sister restaurant Beirut Sur Mer and a list of other hot culinary properties such as Alkalime, Local, Coffee Architecture and Ten 11 Beach.

There’s an exciting clutch of this cuisine scene still to come too, including gourmet burgers from Pickl and Black Tap, easy island charm in the form of Ting Irie Pon Di Beach, and sophisticated brews care of Society.

But the latest opening, Anotinia is bringing Pizza Al Taglio to the yard — a Roman variety of our favourite flatbread that literally means ‘pizza by the slice’, it traditionally comes in squares and makes for some epic street eats.

The ‘by-the-slice’ concept also means you can mix and match your topping choices, allowing you to blend classic pizza experiences such as diavola, burrata, and tartufo e funghi (truffle and mushroom).

This pizzeria will be using a base blend born of organic Italian flour and 50 year old sourdough (which sounds musky but trust us (and Charles Boyle), this is the good stuff).

Antonia will also be serving up hearty portions of authentic pasta, cold pizzas, calamari, fresh salad options, suppli (a gorgeous species of gooey risotto croquette), sweet pizzas (with Nutella of course), and rumour has it that… it’s also licensed.

Soul Beach, Building 9 Mamsha al Saadiyat, open daily from midday to 11pm. antoniarestaurant.com

Images: Instagram