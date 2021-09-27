Dine on some of the brand’s most well-known dishes for way less than the usual price…

When it comes to fine dining restaurants in Dubai that are known for their culinary prowess and the likelihood to spot a celebrity or two, it’s no surprise that Nobu tops the list. Headed up by acclaimed chef Nobu Matsuhisa, it’s an export of the world-famous restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

Now, Nobu Dubai has launched a new Friday brunch, meaning you can dine on some of the brand’s signature, delicately crafted and elegant Japanese-Peruvian dishes at a fraction of the usual price if you were headed there for dinner on a normal evening.

Launching on Friday, October 1 at Nobu, Atlantis, The Palm, you can enjoy free-flowing signature cocktails and house beverages, and tuck into dishes such as sushi and rolls, black cod miso and more from 1pm to 3pm. The soft drinks package is Dhs555, it’s Dhs655 for house drinks and Dhs795 if you’re splashing out on champagne. Children can join for Dhs255.

On the menu are some of Nobu’s coveted culinary creations, including yellowtail jalapeño and salmon new style as well as truffle edamame, black cod croquette and Nobu’s word-famous sushi and rolls. Brunch goers can then choose from one of seven iconic Nobu mains, including the wagyu ribeye flambe, beef and foie gras gyoza, lobster shiso salsa and the signature black cod miso.

Brunch ends on a sweet note with an extensive dessert selection, including mochi ice cream, Nobu cheesecake and assorted seasonal fruits. Included in the house package are cocktails such as Lychee and Japanese Gimlet Martini, the Bellini Twist and the Mia Margherita, as well as house sake, premium red, white and rose wines.

No brunch would be complete without entertainment and a DJ will be playing house beats throughout the brunch. A normal dinner at Nobu with these dishes would cost around Dhs2,000 per person, so this brunch is the ultimate opportunity to try the much-loved restaurant.

Nobu Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays from October 1, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs555 soft, Dhs655 house, Dhs795 champagne. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @nobudubai

Images: Provided