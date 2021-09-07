Additionally, physical distancing between employees in the workplace has been reduced….

A circular issued on September 5 by Dubai Economy has stated that, for private companies, elevators can now operate at maximum capacity (of people), and physical distancing between employees in offices and workplaces has been reduced.

Previously, due to strict restrictions imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of people allowed into an elevator was capped, usually to around four people. Now though, ‘the maximum capacity is allowed in elevators, with no limit specified on number of people’.

The circular outlined that social distancing should still be adhered to and that face masks should be worn at all times. This news should come as a relief to those who’ve experienced waiting a while for an elevator to get up to their office and get to work.

Additionally, physical distancing between employees in offices and workplaces has been reduced to 1 metre from two metres. The circular urges all employees to ‘follow safety instructions as well as precautionary measures applicable, and are advised to get vaccinated against Covid-19’.

There are a number of things we are still not allowed to do, so make sure you’re aware of them:

Serve yourself at a buffet

Buffets are being served ‘canteen-style’, with staff to plate up your choice of items. Guests are not permitted to touch the utensils and must stand in a queue with two metres between each person.

Ride in the front seat of a taxi

Cars are still limited to a maximum of three people, unless they are family. This means that regular taxis can only carry two passengers, or bigger taxis can carry more, but passengers can not ride in the front seat next to the driver.

Dance in a restaurant, bar or nightclub

Bars and nightclubs have reopened, but are required to have table seating. If you’re at a restaurant with live entertainment, you might be tempted to get up and dance, but this is still forbidden.

Sit in a group at the cinema

Cinemas are still running at reduced capacity, and customers are only able to book tickets in blocks of two. This means that if you’re in a group of three or more, you will not be able to sit directly next to each other. There must be a gap of two seats between each set of two seats.

Host more than 30 people in your home

For a wedding at home, you are allowed to accommodate a maximum of 30 people, so long as you follow all of the precautionary measures.

Walk around without a face mask

Face masks are mandatory in the UAE, and can only be removed when sat down at a table, to eat, or to swim. If you’re walking around at a restaurant, beach club or other venue, you must put your face mask back on.

Sit at a table with more than 10 people

Restaurants can now host up to 10 people at the same table, but groups of more than this number will be split across two or more tables. At coffee shops, the maximum number of guests per table is six.

