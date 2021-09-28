You’ll even get to engrave the makeup casing…

Ladies (and some gents), we’ve all been there. When you buy a new foundation or concealer (even if you’ve had it ‘matched’ to your skin tone) and you get home or outside and it’s completely the wrong shade. Now though, you can get your actual perfect match, tailored to your skin tone with custom-made foundation, concealer and lipstick in Dubai.

THAT Concept Store, found in Mall of The Emirates, has teamed up with Giella Custom Blend Cosmetics, which hails from New York, to offer you made-to-order cosmetics completed within 15 minutes. You can help to create your personal shade of lipstick, lip gloss, liquid foundation, cream foundation or concealer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIELLA custom blend cosmetics (@giellacustomblendcosmetics)

You might also like Celebrity-loved Nobu Dubai launches brunch this October

Not only can you find your perfect colour match cosmetics, you can also add aromatherapy scents and all-natural ingredients such as shea butter or green tea oil for a product you won’t find anywhere in shops. If there’s a certain product from your favourite brand that you can’t find any more, you can even recreate it.

You’ll need to book a consultation by visiting the THAT Concept Store App. The cosmetics, which are free of chemicals and are made with fresh, top quality ingredients. Prices for the custom-made products range from Dhs110 to Dhs220.

You can even get your new cosmetic cases engraved (at an extra cost) for that extra special personal touch. It would also make a great present for a friend if they went with you to find their custom shade. The beauty section of THAT Concept store has a hairdresser’s, nail salon, brow bar and many exclusive brands that cannot be found anywhere else in the region.

THAT Concept Store, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, open 10am to 12am. Tel: 800 8428. @thatconceptstore

Images: Provided