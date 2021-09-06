The Aston Martin Vantage is the newest addition to the collection…

Dubai Police’s growing fleet of supercars is known the world over for being an impressive collection. With some of the best motors money can buy, Dubai Police are always ready to get behind the wheel when necessary.

The latest addition to the collection, an Aston Martin Vantage, comes just before the release of the next highly anticipated James Bond movie, No Time To Die. The number plate of the car only has two numbers, 77; the first ‘7’ represents the seven emirates, while the other ‘7’ is a nod to the famed secret agent.

The supercar can reach 0-100 km/hr in just 3.5 seconds, and features a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a peak power output of 503BHP. It can reach a top speed of 314 km/hr, perfect for Dubai Police to achieve speedy results.

You’ll be able to see the Dubai Police Vantage for yourself, as it will soon make its event debut, showcased alongside other models in the force’s fleet at EXPO 2020 in October 2021.

“It is an honour to have an Aston Martin join Dubai Police’s fleet of supercars and the Vantage is the perfect model to make such a statement; purity at its finest, a hint of aggression and engineering that pushes it to upwards of 300 km/hr,” said Ramzi Atat, Head of Marketing and Communications MENA, Aston Martin.

Images: Provided