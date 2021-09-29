Sponsored: There’s a world of wonder to explore in Abu Dhabi…

Each of the UAE’s seven emirates has its own charms and merits, but with Abu Dhabi being the largest — there’s a lot more to explore in the storied land that wraps around our capital. Whatever your passion, whatever makes a holiday special for you, you’ll find worlds of it in Abu Dhabi, just a short skip down the E11.

And with the recent relaxing of restrictions on entering the emirate by road (negative tests are no longer required), now really is the time to come and follow your passions, indulge your spirit of adventure and explore the world of wonder waiting for you next door.

A world of nature

There’s a world of untouched wilderness, abundant wildlife and BIG country to explore in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. And you don’t need a machete, safari truck or a snazzy bandana (although do please always wear a snazzy bandana) to experience it.

You can kayak through the fascinating turquoise expanse of Jubail Mangrove Park and come face to face with the exotic animal inhabitants, that call the park home. You can blaze your own trail through Liwa and the cinematic empty quarter, with six cross-country driving routes mapped across meandering terrain, compiled by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT). Escape to the mountain retreat of UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jebel Hafit — here you can gaze into glassy skies, trek, camp, ride and even visit the neolithic archeological sites.

Head to Sir Bani Yas for an island experience quite unlike any other — this castaway paradise is home to three luxury Anantara resorts, pristine beaches, romantic vistas and a Royal Nature Reserve with over 17,000 free-roaming, including giraffes, ostriches and cheetas. There is the flamingo frequented lakes of the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve; the miles and miles of innercity park space and verdant walkways; the green oasis UNESCO city of Al Ain with its falaj network and lush botanical abundance; and hop across Abu Dhabi’s patchwork spread of islands tracking down some of the best, year-round snorkelling spots of the region.

A world of adventure

If it’s adventure you seek dear traveller, it’s adventure you will find in Abu Dhabi. Buckle up for the adrenalin-spiking, high octane thrills of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s record-breaking rollercoasters, as well as its new zip-line and iconic roof walk experiences. Then there are the emirate’s Xtreme sports hubs like Hudayriyat Island where you can skate, BMX and scoot up gnarley inverts; scamper across aerial obstacle courses; and ride past the crashing surf on the island’s over-water cycle track.

There’s the splash-based family fun of Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi; the superhero sagas unfolding within the walls of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi; visit Clymb for the gravity-defying challenges posed by the world’s largest indoor skydiving wind tunnel and the world’s tallest indoor climbing peak; or live out those James Bond dreams with the Aston Martin GT4 driving experience at Yas Marina Circuit, or hop in the drift taxi for front row seats in your own stunt show.

Images: Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi