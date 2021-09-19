From today, you will not need to show a negative PCR to enter Abu Dhabi…

Yesterday we reported on the news that Abu Dhabi would be removing its negative Covid-19 test requirement for entry into the emirate by road.

And early this morning, the road checkpoints that have been in place since June of last year, have now been dissolved.

@AbuDhabiTV shared a video of the transitional moment, where traffic was permitted to flow freely from Dubai into Abu Dhabi.

This relaxation of pandemic policy was enabled through Abu Dhabi achieving a low and sustained Covid-19 infection rate, with positives at just 0.2 per cent of total tests. The Alhosn Green Pass system, which is a requirement to enter almost all public places in the emirate, adds a further level of preventative protocol. To get the green light, you’ll need to be fully vaccinated (or have an authorised exemption) and have monthly PCR tests (weekly if you’re an exempt case).

The opening up of travel corridors will represent an emotional moment for some, with the residents of Abu Dhabi and the rest of the UAE now able to travel freely within and between all the emirates, visit friends, attend events and attractions with greater ease.

It will also mean that the recently resumed E101 intercity bus service between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, will become a quicker and even more convenient option for hopping across the border.

