If you’re a keen Dubai bruncher, you might have noticed that at a lot of venues these days, the old four-hour brunch format has been skimmed down to three hours. When you like to get more for your money, an ideal brunch choice is the Friday offering at GRAZE Gastro Grill & Bar, which runs for four hours.

GRAZE Gastro Grill & Bar boasts a stunning restaurant area with black-and-white-chequered flooring, warm woods, plush leather sofas and cool artwork on the ceilings. If you prefer to dine alfresco, there’s ample space out on the grand terrace overlooking city walk. The concept here is gourmet dining without any stuffiness or pretense, as well as being great value for money.

The brunch runs every Friday from 1pm to 5pm, with a delectable menu that focuses on prime cuts of meat (Australian Wagyu included) and a great variety of fresh seafood. The value for money is evident in the pricing, as top-quality produce (such as the Wagyu) and sparkling wine is included in the premium beverages package, which is Dhs399 and also includes wine, cocktails, spirits and beer. The soft drinks package is priced at Dhs299 including iced teas and non-alcoholic cocktails.

You’ll start off the food proceedings with a range of appetisers such as a poached chilled seafood platter alongside a salmon carpaccio, black Angus tartar, crispy calamari, foie gras parfaits, and a creamy sweetcorn chowder. These are the perfect dishes to share with the table.

Choose your main from Sanchoku Wagyu ribeye, a black Angus fillet – cooked to your liking or black Angus striploin, tender Australian lamb chops or fresh grilled salmon fillet. No mains are complete without sides, and here you’ll get steakhouse fries, creamed spinach, grilled sweetcorn and the indulgent truffle Mac & Cheese.

Round things off on a sweet note with a platter of sweet treats, including a warm chocolate tart, strawberry pavlova and baked basque cheesecake. There’s also a cheeseboard for those who prefer savoury. RnB and dynamic Electro Soul will be playing all day (as well as a live DJ and singer), and after brunch, head up to LookUp Rooftop Bar, and enjoy a complimentary drink as you take in undisturbed views of Dubai’s glistening skyline at this chic space.

If you’re more about brunching on Thursday evenings, GRAZE Gastro Grill & Bar has a great offering. Perfect for those who prefer steak only to seafood, you can enjoy s three cuts of the finest beef prepared three ways alongside some delicious sides. Thursday Supper Club, which was recently nominated for the What’s On Nightlife Awards, runs from 7pm to 11pm.

GRAZE Gastro Grill & Bar, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, Friday brunch, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299 soft drinks and Dhs399 premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. livelaville.com

