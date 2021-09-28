Sponsored: Enjoy beachside glamping, water sports and fun activities…

It’s September which means the most enjoyable season of the year is upon us: the season where we can finally leave the cool climes of aircon, and retreat back outside to do some of the best activities that the UAE has to offer. One such activity is glamping, and there is no place better to do it than Longbeach Campground.

This fantastic site can be found right on the beach in Ras Al Khaimah. In terms of accommodation, it offers everything from beach tents to big safari tents, panoramic dome tents overlooking the sea and even a luxury sunset terrace suite. Perfect for families, groups of friends and even couples, it provides a relaxing escape from every day life.

Follow and DM @longbeachcampground for a promo code to use on your next stay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Longbeach Campground (@longbeachcampground)

Activities are aplenty with the chance to try something new or keep fit. If water sports are your thing, you can enjoy jet skis, stand-up paddling, water skis, banana boat and donut rides. Get your exercise in with beach volleyball, AQUA Fitness and Tabata/TRX classes.

Try your hand at pottery or get in touch with your inner Katniss from Hunger Games by trying archery. There’s a kids’ club tent for the little ones with activities such as science experiments, junior chef, karate lessons, face painting or they can head outside and enjoy the petting zoo or fly a kite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Longbeach Campground (@longbeachcampground)

There’s a lovely infinity pool overlooking the beach with an infinity pool bar where you can tuck into snacks and drinks throughout the day. For breakfast and dinner, enjoy walking with your toes in the sand between different live cooking stations serving up a huge variety of dishes.

There’s even a floating deck where you can take a morning sunrise yoga class or watch a film under the stars by night.

Longbeach Campground, King Faisal Street, Al Nadiyah, Ras Al Khaimah, open Thursday to Saturday, check in from 3pm, prices start from Dhs650. Tel: 600 566 600. bmhotelsresorts.com

Check them out on social media:

Instagram: @longbeachcampground

Facebook: @thelongbeachcampground

Tiktok: @longbeachcampground

Images: Provided