Every game, set and match…

The ace in the region’s tennis calendar — the Mubadala World Tennis Championship has been confirmed as returning to Abu Dhabi this year.

After skipping the pandemic year, to ensure the safety of players and fans, the star-studded tournament will be back for 2021, serving the UAE’s tennis fans with a rallying slice of on-court action.

This, the 13th edition of the event will play out between December 16 and 18, 2021 returning to the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. Tickets are on sale now and start at Dhs100 for adults and Dhs50 for kids. Get yours at ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE.

New balls please

Mubadala is inviting six of the world’s top male tennis talents, and two of the strongest female players to contest the crown. In 2019 Maria Sharapova toppled Ajla Tomljanovic for yet another trophy in an already prolific career; whilst Rafael Nada overcame Novak Djokovic in a thrilling final, to claim more silverware for his own glittering cabinet.

John Lickrish, CEO of organisers, Flash Entertainment, said: “We challenge ourselves with each edition to provide an unmissable experience for all our audiences, from tennis fans and live event loyalists to families and international visitors.”

“The 13th edition is shaping up to be one of the best to date, with the opportunity for everybody to reconnect, in person, in a safe environment. We look forward to announcing another world-class line-up and welcome the world’s best tennis players back to Abu Dhabi.”

And of course that safety will be of paramount importance. Current rules in the capital require individuals (over 12) attending public spaces to be vaccinated and able to demonstrate a Green Pass on the Alhosn app.

For this event, ticketholders under the age of 12 should show a negative PCR test result valid for no more than 48 hours (no exemption age was stated).

Love – all

The selected player names have not yet been released, but as soon as they are, we’ll be sure to ‘let’ you know.

International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, December 16 to 18, from Dhs100. Tickets: ticketmaster.ae

Images: Provided