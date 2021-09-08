Life is a Cabaret old chum…

Earlier in the week we reported on the news that Abu Dhabi was preparing to raise the curtains on a brand new stage for the performing arts. Theatre By Erth is a redeveloped space at capital leisure megaproject, Erth.

Located along the Khor Al Maqta waterfront and formally known as the Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel, Erth is currently coming towards the end of a comprehensive multi-million dirham refurbishment.

The theatre will be one of Erth’s crowning entertainment facilities with a 631-seat capacity. The concept was created in partnership with Outside The Box Events LLC, the team that own and operate the ‘Theatres By’ concept – including the famous floating ‘Theatre by QE2.’

But what sort of shows will be launching with it, when the starlet debuts this October?

That’s Show business

The UAE’s very own Magic Phil will be casting a spell over audiences as the theatre’s opening act. Catch all the quirky, family-friendly lols between October 7 and 9. Tickets from Dhs100 per person and can be purchased here.

Next up is a theatrical interpretation of the Lewis Caroll classic, Alice in Wonderland. Head to Theatre by Erth between October 14 and 16 to see just how far the rabbit hole goes. Tickets on sale soon (from Dhs120).

Horrible Histories is on a mission to make learning humanities fun by shining a light on the bizarre, amusing and often gory aspects of our storied past. The show based on the popular books and TV series hits the stage at Erth on October 20 and 21. Ticket sales coming soon (from Dhs120).

It’s been a long and winding road since the fab four first hit the music scene, but despite all that time — love, love them we do. Meet the Beatles celebrates the unparalleled success of the Liverpudlian super-group with a medley of songs plucked from the ‘nothing but hits’ catalogue of tunes. Money can’t buy love, but it will enable to buy your tickets when they go on sale shortly (from Dsh150).

Other upcoming shows with dates and ticket prices to be announced shortly include MJ History: The Greatest Hits of Michael Jackson – December; Magic Phil’s Jolly Jingle – December; The Blues Brothers (Christmas Special) – December; and Cinderella – December.

Theatre By Erth, Erth Abu Dhabi (Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel), Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi. @theatrebyerth