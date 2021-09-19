There’s an Oktoberfest-themed brunch at Saffron and a festival at Wavehouse…

It’s that time of year again where we can officially start celebrating the world-famous yearly German event, Oktoberfest. If you can’t make it over to Munich for the official festival, you can still party German-style as Oktoberfest is coming to Atlantis, The Palm in a big way.

Keen brunchers will know that the (newly-upgraded) Saffron 2.0 brunch will never let you down when it comes to a party, and on Friday, October 1, the brunch will be Oktoberfest-themed. A ten-day Oktoberfest celebration will also take place at Wavehouse, with Bavarian-style dishes, a live band and those famous stein draught beers.

Saffron Bruch is well-known for its live food stations serving up pretty much every cuisine from around the world. On Friday, October 1, you’ll find German favourites such as jagersplatzle, roast chicken stew, braised crispy pork knuckle and German braised duck.

Alongside the usual beverage stations, there will also be a selection of Bavarian beers on tap. A live DJ will be on hand, alongside Bavarian-inspired dancers, singers and magicians. Brunch is priced at Dhs455 for house beverages and Dhs495 for sparkling.

Visit cool family-frinedly venue Wavehouse any day from September 23 to October 2 to experience plenty of Oktoberfest fun. Entry is free and open to people of any age. As well as the normal dining, bowling and arcading fun, a live acoustic band and DJ’s on the weekend are set to shake things up.

Bavarian-style dishes such as Brezen pretzels, Reiberdatschi with apple sauce, pork wurst with bacon and apple sauerkraut and Bavarian pork knuckle with wholegrain mustard are priced at Dhs45. Apple strudel, double German chocolate cake, and black cherry and raspberry Kuchen are all on the dessert menu.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 426 2000. atlantis.com

