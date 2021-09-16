23 pet-friendly cafes and restaurants in Dubai

Heading out with your doggo? These spots will certainly perk up their ears…

It’s fun to head out for dinner or a happy hour with mates after a long day at the office, but sometimes, all you need is to see is the wagging tail of your beloved pet to make all the stress melt away. Thankfully, you don’t have to remain cooped up at home if you want to spend time with your furry family member, as there are several cafes and restaurants in Dubai that allow pets to accompany you.

However, we strongly urge you to call ahead and reserve a time and a spot for you and your pooch to ensure you’re not turned away.

Here are 23 pet-friendly cafes to try in Dubai

1762 JLT

On offer at 1762 JLT is a range you won’t find at other locations. It showcases a boulangerie, an à la carte menu, and an interactive food lab. It even has a big patio where dogs are welcome to sit out and enjoy the cool weather with their owners.

JLT One, daily 8am to 4pm. Tel: (800) 1762. Taxi: JLT One. 1762.ae

Aprons & Hammers Beach House

Sea, sun, sand, sangrias and seafood – can it get any better? Yes, if you add in your pet to the equation. And thankfully, all-new Aprons & Hammers Beach House welcomes pets on the non-smoking terrace area as well as the non-smoking section of the beach. So, while you tuck into your favourite seafood, your pet can live their best lives with the wind in their fur and sand at their paws.

Aprons & Hammers, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. apronsandhammers.com

Arrows & Sparrows

Arrows & Sparrows is a cosy cafe in The Greens that sports a sunny, tree-lined patio complete with doggie treats and freshwater (for both of you). Sit back and relax while sipping a cup of joe or tucking into the cafe’s Instagrammable grub.

Emaar Business Park, Buiding 4, The Greens, Dubai, daily, 9am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 558 8141. facebook.com/arrowsparrows

Bounty Beets

Instagrammable Bounty Beets is an ever-popular health cafe favoured by Dubai’s health-conscious crowd. And they welcome dogs. Sit in the lush green garden, with your faithful friend by your feet as you tuck into plant-powered dishes, healthy smoothies and, of course, silky-smooth coffees.

Bounty Beets, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. bountybeets.com

Breeze

Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah is a predominantly pet-friendly destination and it comes with the whole package including delicious food and amazing views. It’s family-friendly and this includes your furry pet. Dig into barbecue cuisine with a Caribbean twist while enjoying the revitalising sea breeze outdoors.

Breeze, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Wed 12pm to 12am, Thur 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 9am to 1pm. Tel: (04) 568 3000. breeze.ae

Brunch & Cake by the Sea

Your pup can accompany you to breakfast, coffee, lunch or dinner at Brunch & Cake By The Sea, at the Pointe, The Palm Jumeirah. The terrace offers up the perfect atmosphere with delicious food and views of the world-famous fountains.

Brunch & Cake, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 580 0437. brunchandcake.ae

Cycle Bistro

Bicycle-themed cafe Cycle Bistro in Dubai Motor City is open for 12 hours a day and lets you and your hound chill and chow outside. The staff love dogs (and humans, of course) and serve up healthy smoothies and a brilliant paleo menu.



The Cycle Hub, Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 425 3000. facebook.com/thecyclebistro

Good Burger

Opt for succulent burger and fries and all the trimmings with your pet by your side. The restaurant is located inside Maiz Taco (which is also pet-friendly, read below) and is also conveniently right next to the park in JLT.

Good Burger, inside Maiz Tacos, Lower Level, Lakeshore Tower Cluster Y, JLT, Dubai. @goodburgerdxb

Il Passaggio

This Mediterranean-inspired restaurant serves up delicious signature dishes such as French toast, pizzas and more. Don’t want to leave your pet behind? You can bring them along to enjoy.

Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Thur 9am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 587 3111. @ilpassaggio_dxb

Jones the Grocer

Famous Australian brand Jones The Grocer has several spots dotted across Dubai and it has just opened a new branch at Dubai’s latest beachfront promenade, Palm West Beach on Palm Jumeirah. Dine inside the restaurant or out on the terrace or sit on the beach which will have seating and cushy bean bags. And you can take in all the views with your pup by your side.

Jones the Grocer, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily, 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)54 998 6162. @jonesthegrocer

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

The new LDC Kitchen + Coffee in One JLT has a quirky menu hoomans will enjoy. And if your plus one has four legs, you both can enjoy the outdoor area that’s adorned with twinkling lights and plenty of greenery. Doggies will be given bowls to help hydrate as you tuck into some delicious grub.

LDC Kitchen + Cafe, One JLT, daily 7am to midnight (open until 1am on weekends). Tel: (0)4 320 9669 @ldckitchen Lah Lah

Popular pan-Asian kitchen and bar, Lah Lah at Zabeel House in The Greens offers plenty for pet owners and their four-legged friends to enjoy with complimentary water bowls and treats served. Pups can run around on the large lawn space and there’s even a dedicated dog lift that will take you and your pooch straight to the restaurant from the ground floor.

Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. open daily. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

OUIBar + Terrace

OUIBar + Terrace located at pet-friendly Radisson Red is the perfect spot to take your pet. At the all-day dining restaurant, pet owners can treat their furry friends to a selection of treats such as Hugo & Celine pet ice cream and ‘pawsecco’. The casual and cosy restaurant boasts both a spacious indoor and outdoor seating area – perfect to enjoy the cool weather.

Oui Bar & Terrace, Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 571 4343. @radissonreddubai

Maiz Taco

Serving up some of the best Mexican Street Food in town, chow down on your fill of delicious guac and chips, tacos and quesadillas with your pet by your side as you both take in the fresh air in the restaurant’s outdoor space. It’s also conveniently located next to the park in JLT, so perfect for a pit stop when you are out on your evening stroll.

Maiz Taco, Lakeshore Building, Cluster Y, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai. Tel: (04) 514 4712. @maiztacos

Palm Bay

This Caribbean restaurant on Palm Jumeirah loves dogs and are offering 20 per cent off your total bill on Sunday and Monday – just make sure you bring your pet along. While you enjoy the fantastic fusion food on offer, your furry date can enjoy the doggy ice cream on offer.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

Reform Social & Grill (The Lakes)

This British gastropub has a big patch of grass behind the playground – a perfect spot to walk your pups. Plus, the food is great. And yes, they even have a special food menu for paw pals.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai. Tel: (04) 454 2638. @reformdubai

Samakje

Modern, Levantine-inspired Mediterranean restaurant, Samakje serves traditional Lebanese dishes with a contemporary flair. It’s the perfect family-friendly dining destination, including pets. You can sit on the outdoor terrace as you indulge in bountiful platters of mezze, seafood and banter while the dogs can lap in the sunshine from their front-row seat to the Palm Fountains show.

Samajke Restaurant and Lounge, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)4 584 6777. @samakjedubai

Social Company

Situated at one of the city’s top pet-friendly neighbourhoods, The Greens, pet owners are welcomed to bring their dogs to Social Company in Zabeel House by Jumeirah. All good doggies are rewarded with treats and fresh water throughout the evening.

Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Sat to Monday 7am to 10.30pm, Tue to Fri 7am to 11:30pm. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

The Duck Hook

Pub grub meets modern European fare at this family-friendly country pub, The Duck Hook. Not only is it great for sports’ fans, but it’s also responsibly dog-friendly too, so you can bond over a drink with both your pooches and your friends.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Clubhouse, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (800) 666 353. @theduckhookdubai

The Irish Village

Dog-friendly Irish Village offers a massive and well-shaded dog-friendly patio where you can dig into a juicy burger. Meanwhile, your little pal can sip from water bowls and keep a watchful eye for stray chunks of meat, which you’re sure to drop if you opt for burgerlord status and take on Irish Village’s unwieldy – and super cheesy – Angus beef burger.

Dubai Tennis Stadium, Dubai, daily 11am to 1am. Tel:(04) 2824752. theirishvillage.com

Tap House

Pet-friendly Palm Jumeirah venue The Tap House has a terrace that’s open to pets and their owners. Order to your heart’s content from the hearty pub grub affair while you and your pup take in the amazing sea views.

The Tap House, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 5683000. thetaphouse.ae

The Lime Tree Cafe & Kitchen

This cafe has locations strewn across Dubai, but all their branches with outdoor seating which include Jumeirah, Al Quoz and Sheikh Zayed Road welcome pets. The Jumeirah location is particularly lovely for four-legged friends, offering up plenty of shade and water bowls in the front garden and seating area in the early morning or late afternoons.

The Lime Tree Cafe & Kitchen, various locations, timings vary. Tel: (04) 3256325. thelimetreecafe.com

Vida Emirates Hills

Juniper at Vida Emirates Hills in the tranquil and leafy Emirates Hills neighbourhood has some barking great news that’s certain to get plenty of tails wagging. The gorgeous outdoor setting has a cute new playground featuring fun equipment including tunnels, hoops and bridges that your pups will just love. The playground can be used if you’re staying at the hotel or visiting for lunch or dinner.

Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Emirates Hills, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 872 8888. vidahotels.com

