There are weekly themed events and Japanese-Peruvian cuisine…

When you think of cool botanical bars in DIFC, Flair 5 always springs to mind. Oversized potted plants line the large open-air bar that’s split into separate, slightly elevated lounging alcoves and it serves up some fabulous cocktails. After a summer hiatus, Flair 5 is back and in business.

Not only is it reopen but it’s back with weekly themed events and picture-perfect Japanese-Peruvian cuisine. If you love to work your way through a menu of expertly-crafted cocktails, this is your place. There’s a huge selection on offer and they’re as pretty as they are tasty.

On the food menu you’ll find dishes such as grilled octopus with peppers, olives, tomatoes and garlic cream, burrata with tomatillo salsa and pine nuts, prawn croquettes with espelette mayo, wagyu tartare with jalapeno, capers, shallots and pimiento mayo, crispy tacos, fresh sushi and maki rolls.

You might also like Coming soon: The hottest new bars, restaurants and beach clubs

A ladies’ night will run every Wednesday from 8pm to 12am. Ladies’ can enjoy three complimentary beverages and there will be a DJ playing all night. The Secret Garden Brunch is back on Fridays running from 1pm to 5pm with unlimited beverages and plenty of food.

It’s the perfect kind of brunch for a winter birthday party (or just a catch up with friends) and there are four different packages to choose from. The soft drinks package is priced at Dhs345, house drinks is Dhs445, sparkling is Dhs545 and it’s Dhs745 inclusive of champagne.

Flair No.5 is a solid addition to the bar scene, particularly as an alfresco option. Now that the cooler months are back, it’s time to get back outside and enjoy our favourite outdoor bars again.

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 372 2323. @flair.5

Images: Provided