A sure sign that winter is on its way…

It’s that time of year again, when drinks menus turn autumnal to let us know that the cooler months are in sight. Last year, UAE residents almost missed out on their much-loved Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes, as the company faced operational issues due to the pandemic.

Now, back by popular demand, you can get a full collection of Pumpkin Spice-themed drinks in Starbucks in the UAE. The coffee shop has also promised some new vegan additions have made it to the menu.

In case you weren’t familiar with the holiday drink, a pumpkin spice latte is a coffee, made with a shot of espresso, autumn spice flavours such as cinnamon, steamed milk and sugar, topped with whipped cream and a special pumpkin pie spice.

The standard Pumpkin Spice Latte is priced from Dhs23, or you can get an iced version for the same price. Take it to the next level with a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino or a Pumpkin Spice Crème Frappuccino (without coffee), also starting at Dhs23.

Customers can opt for full fat, skimmed or soya milk at no additional cost, or pick coconut milk or almond milk for an extra Dhs5.25. You can pick up your sweet treat at any UAE Starbucks store, drive-thru, or on Deliveroo.

Pumpkin Spice Lattes are normally only around for a few weeks, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.

