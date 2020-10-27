Fans of the Halloween-themed drink can feel appeased…

Pumpkin spice lattes. If you know, you know.

It’s that time of year when Autumn rolls in, the weather is cooler and you need that fuzzy warm feeling of your favourite seasonal hot drink. Starbucks UAE recently broke hearts when they announced that they would not be selling them this year.

Well, now they’re back. The Middle East version of the worldwide brand is bringing back pumpkin spice lattes, but hurry, it’s for a limited-time only. You’ll be able to get your fix until Friday, October 30 at Starbucks branches in the UAE.

In Dubai, the popular drink will be available at Business Bay, Dubai Marina Mall, Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall and The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. In Abu Dhabi, it will be available at Al Wadha Mall, Eastern Mangroves, twofour54 and Yas Mall.

In case you weren’t familiar with the holiday drink, a pumpkin spice latte is a coffee, made with a shot of espresso, autumn spice flavours such as cinnamon, steamed milk and sugar, topped with whipped cream and a special pumpkin pie spice.

If you don’t feel quite ready to opt for a hot caffeine fix, there are other versions of the pumpkin spice latte to try. Check out the pumpkin spice version of the famous Starbucks Frappucino or an iced coffee option.

Missed the deadline (October 30) of getting your Starbucks pumpkin spice latte fix? Don’t worry, there are plenty of cafes in Dubai offering up their own version. Check them out here.

You can also get all of Starbucks’ coffees delivered across the UAE via Deliveroo.

Find out exactly where you can get your pumpkin spice lattes in the UAE here.

Images: facebook.com/StarbucksMiddleEast