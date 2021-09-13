The popular working cafe and restaurant has undergone a makeover…

If you live or work around the Media City area, chances are Cafe M is on your radar. The restaurant has long been popular for those working out of the office, a great spot for a quick lunch meeting or a great wine and cheese night. Now though, it’s time to say goodbye to the venue as you knew it.

Found in bustling social and office tower Media One, the restaurant has undergone a makeover and can now be known as ‘Ciao Bella’. The new Italian restaurant has many brilliant offerings to take you right through from breakfast to lunch, post-work ‘aperitivos’, cheese and wine, and then dinner.

It’s still a welcoming space for those looking to work or socialize, but now you’ll find a slightly different vibe, with funky brightly-coloured seating, fun artwork on the walls and plenty of green, leafy plants. Ciao Bella will be open every day from 7am right through until midnight.

On the breakfast menu, you’ll find Italian creations such as rustico (puff pastry filled with bechamel, tomato, basil and mozzarella), stuffed cornettos filled with smoked salmon, scrambled egg, mozzarella, parmesan) and classic breakfast dishes such as avocado on toast, for those who don’t like to stray from their go-to start to the day.

The ‘Bella Bites’ business lunch runs from 12pm to 3pm, Sunday to Thursday, with a medium pizza, salad and a drink for Dhs69. Other dishes on the normal lunch menu include antipasti such as arancini balls and calamari, fresh salads including burrata, fully-loaded paninis, as well as pasta and pizza.

For cheese and wine lovers, ‘Pour Decisions’ runs every Tuesday and Thursday from 6pm to 10pm, with a selection of Italian cheese and wine for Dhs189. If you’re meeting friends for a post-work tipple, visit between 5pm and 7pm for ‘Ciao Solei’, the aperitivo offering, in which you can enjoy three selected house drinks and an antipasti board for Dhs89.

Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, open daily, 7am to midnight. mediaonehotel.com

Images: Provided