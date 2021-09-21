A romantic comedy of errors…

William Shakespeare is widely regarded as the greatest writer in the English language and the world’s greatest dramatist. Nearly all of us would have probably read his works during school or seen a movie based on a popular play.

This weekend, however, Shakespeare in Love is being performed at The Junction, where you can see the drama unfold on stage. The play is a stage adaptation of the 1999 Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA award-winning film ’Shakespeare In Love’.

So, what is the play about?

The play follows William Shakespeare – young, out of ideas and short of cash. To make matters worse, the deadline for his new play is coming up which means Shakespeare is in desperate need of inspiration.

Thankfully, he finds his muse – Viola. The beautiful young woman is Will’s greatest admirer and will stop at nothing, including breaking the law, to appear in his next play. Of course, drama ensues.

What follows next is a case of mistaken identity, ruthless scheming, and backstage theatrics. As Shakespeare’s love for Viola blossoms, he is inspired to write his greatest masterpiece filled with balconies, sword fights, love triangles, mistaken identities, penniless writers, comedy, romance, a shipwreck and a bit with a dog.

The play also shows the true beauty of theatre-making so the audience can experience how artists get ready and the challenges they faced. This includes the fact that women were not allowed to perform during the Elizabethan Era.

The play is produced by Dubai’s First-Ever Youth Theatre Group (The Greenroom). This will be the theatre group’s first-ever full-length play.

Want to support these young talented actors? Go see the play at The Junction from September 23 to 25. On all three days, the play begins at 7.30pm. There’s a matinee show on September 25 at 2.30pm.

Tickets for the play cost Dhs100 and can be purchased here.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Sept 23 to 25. Dhs100 per person. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @thegreenroomdubai @junctiondubai

