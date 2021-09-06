Sneaker lovers, a new pop-up store is open with some coveted brands

Shop Air Jordans, Yeezy Boosts, Adidas Sliders and more…

Are you one of those people who just can’t resist the lure of new sneakers? The ones where your wardrobe is dedicated to a display of the top kicks you can get your hands on? If the answer is yes, you need to check out a brand new sneaker pop-up store that just opened at THAT Concept Sore at Mall of the Emirates.

Shop up to one hundred styles of the coolest sneakers around in the You Better Fly collaboration, including Air Jordans, Yeezy Boosts, Adidas Sliders and more. The pop-up store, which is open until October 31, 2021, is so much more than just buying shoes – it’s an experience.

To celebrate the launch, a number of ‘influential figures in the fashion and lifestyle industry’ will share their favourite styles. More than just shoes, each pair of sneakers will tell a story, with content and podcasts being created around them. You can also snap up collectible toys from graffiti artist, KAWS, and art from Virgil Abloh of Off-White.

THAT Concept Store takes over two floors inside Via Rodeo in Mall of the Emirates. It is home to some of fashion’s most sought-after cult brands including Balr, Chiara Ferragni, Fila, JW Anderson, Marni, Mcq Alexander McQueen, Oo La Lab, Victoria Beckham and much more.

You’ll also find a beauty and grooming area, fitness centre and soon-to-open cafe. That Fitness by Bare offers visitors a range of heart-pumping classes every day from 6.30am. Beyond these options, you’ll also find engraving, laundry and tailoring services, as well as a grocery store and No57 Cafe.

That Concept Store, Mall of Emirates, Al Barsha, daily 10am to midnight. @thatconceptstore