The space features a fitness centre, cool cult brands, beauty hub and immersive experiences…

A brand new retail destination has set up shop in Mall of the Emirates, called ‘That’. With everything you need under one roof, That aims to shake up the shopping experience with this one-stop shop.

3 of 12

The colossal concept store takes over two floors inside Via Rodeo in Mall of the Emirates. It is home to some of fashion’s most sought-after cult brands including Balr, Chiara Ferragni, Fila, JW Anderson, Marni, Mcq Alexander McQueen, Oo La Lab, Victoria Beckham and much more.

Alongside the shopping opportunities, you’ll also find a beauty and grooming area, fitness centre and soon-to-open cafe. That Fitness by Bare offers visitors a range of heart-pumping classes every day from 6.30am.

At That’s Beauty Hub, there’s a nail bar and brow bar as well as hair styling services such as haircuts, blow dries, as well as treatments including massage or scrub. That Barber Shop is also available for guys looking to fix up their look with a fresh fade.

Beyond these options, you’ll also find engraving, laundry and tailoring services, as well as a grocery store and No57 Cafe, which is set to open soon. An arts and culture space will also be open to visitors, featuring a gallery named Ayyam.

“THAT Concept Store adds a completely new experiential retail offering to the Middle East market. THAT goes above and beyond the traditional brick and mortar experience; bridging fashion and leading-edge technology to offer a satisfying and responsive service like no other. This is an unmissable opportunity for artists, designers and local talent to express themselves through the many activities and events that we will be hosting,” commented Fahed Ghanim, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim — Lifestyle.

That Concept Store, Mall of Emirates, Al Barsha, daily 10am to midnight. @thatconceptstore