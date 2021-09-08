Stunning desert camp Sonara reopens this weekend

The beautiful venue is What’s On’s Indie Restaurant of the Year…

Get ready for the return of a What’s On Award-winning experience. One of Dubai’s most exclusive desert camps, Sonara, is reopening on Friday September 10. The beautiful spot is located in Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, home to local wildlife including hundreds of Gazelles and Oryx.

Setting the standard for luxury desert experiences, Sonara Camp is in a league of its own. Guests can relax in one of the chic teepee setups, or get involved with a host of activities, before retreating down the fairy-lit stairs for a fine-dining style meal.

Activities on offer include camel riding at sunset, archery, sand boarding, falcon show, star gazing and more. We recommend arriving before sunset to enjoy the beauty of the desert at dusk.

A seasonal three-course dinner is prepared by the in-house chef, with creative well-presented dishes such as chicken shawarma in a crispy cone, and black Angus strip loin, straight from the grill.

Throughout the evening, entertainment comes in the form of a live musician, belly dancers (on Thursday to Saturday) and an impressive fire show to bring the dinner to a close. Little ones aren’t left out either, with plenty to keep the kids busy throughout the evening.

If you want to make your experience even more special, overnight camping is available in one of Sonara’s ultra-chic Nomad or Lotus bell tents. The overnight adventure also includes a sunrise breakfast.

The sunset experience (6pm to 8pm) includes mocktails and activities, with prices starting from Dhs380 for adults and Dhs120 per child. The sunset and dinner experience includes the above plus seasonal chef’s menu from Dhs690 for adults and Dhs280 for children.

For the overnight package, it’ll be Dhs690 per adult plus Dhs1000 for the Nomad tent (up to four people) or Dhs1500 for the Lotus tent (up to four people).