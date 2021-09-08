Enjoy stunning natural landscapes from 1,484 metres high…

The UAE’s highest restaurant will reopen its doors after a brief hiatus on Thursday October 7. 1484 by Puro offers unmatched mountain views from its Jebel Jais location, providing an ideal spot to spend an afternoon watching the world go by.

The restaurant is located close to Jebel Jais Flight, where you’ll find the world’s longest zip line, so if you’ve been meaning to tick the experience off your bucket list, we recommend waiting until 1484 has reopened.

Located just over an hour from Dubai, residents can escape the city and enjoy a breath of fresh air from the UAE’s tallest mountain. The reopening is great news after a long hot summer as well, as Jebel Jais is regularly noted as the place in the UAE with the lowest temperature.

Guests can enjoy the view whilst tucking into dishes such as fresh burrata, grilled salmon, pan-fried sea bass or juicy burgers. There’s also plenty of indulgent treats from waffles with chocolate sauce to traditional sticky toffee pudding.

The venue is bright and airy, with a large outdoor terrace overlooking the stretch of natural landscape. As a licensed restaurant, 1484 also offers an extensive wine list, as well as a selection of refreshing cocktails.

Reservations are required as spacing is limited, and a security access gate will only allow guests with reservations through to the upper mountain. You can book here.

1484 by Puro, Jais Adventure Peak, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, reopens October 7, daily 8am to 7pm. puro.ae