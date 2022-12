We can’t wait for sundowners with this view…

Prepare to be dazzled, there’s a wow-worthy new hotspot now open in Dubai and if you love to drink, dine and party against the backdrop of stunning views, you’ll want to know about CouCou. This sleek new spot is perched 52 stories high on the top floor of the Palm Tower, where you’ll also find The View at The Palm.

Self-described as ‘a place where you leave your inhibitions at ground level,’ this lofty new restaurant and bar is going to be a stunning new addition to The Palm’s drinking scene. Whether it’s sundowners with a view, a romantic evening date or a big night out with your besties, CouCou is one to reserve pronto. From its incredible 52nd floor location, CouCou’s mesmerising views stretch across the twinkling Palm Jumeirah, city skyline and shimmering Arabian Gulf, offering panoramic vistas of the city.

While CouCou is covered to protect guests from the elements, the half-glass walls ensure the panoramic views go unspoiled. Whether you’re perched up at the grand marble bar sipping cocktails, catching up with friends over dinner in a dimly lit booth or kicking back on the plush leather chairs in one of the comfy lounge areas, you’ll be able to drink in the scenic views from every spot. On the menu, a crowd-pleasing array of Mediterranean dishes will invite guests to enjoy a taste of the med, which can be enjoyed alongside an array of shisha.

CouCou Dubai is the latest opening from Yeeels Group, the hospitality masterminds behind Verde Dubai, and soon-to-open Verde Beach Dubai, which hails from St Tropez.

The venue is currently accepting reservations from 9pm to 2am daily.

CouCou Dubai, The View at The Palm, Palm Tower, 9pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 565 3244. @coucourooftop