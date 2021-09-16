Get those running shoes on…

The month of October in Dubai means that we can finally get outdoors again and, for some, it’s an opportunity to reignite their exercise routine. For Dubai’s keen runners or those who want to set themselves a challenge, the Mai Dubai half marathon is back for its third installment.

It will take place on October 15, 2o21 around DIFC. The half-marathon will start in front of The Gate Building then it will loop around DIFC, giving runners the chance to take in the breathtaking sights of the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future.

There are race options for everyone, no matter what your fitness level, including a 5km, a flat-and-fast 10km, and the ultimate 21km challenge. Registration is open now and will close on October 10. There will be a number of COVID-19-related requirements and protocols to be observed.

The announcement of the return of the popular half marathon follows the earlier announcement this week of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021. From October 29 to November 27, Dubai is challenging all residents to take part in 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge is a great excuse to get back on the fitness wagon, with loads of fun and free activities all over the city. From classes to races, challenges and competitions, Dubai Fitness Challenge sees the community come together like no other time of year.

Around the city, you’ll find a number of Fitness Villages and Fitness Hubs, plus you can register to the portal and log your daily exercise to track your goals. You can team up with friends or colleagues, or go at it alone and try to beat your personal best.

Images: Provided