The Italian-inspired bar is giving us serious ‘Dubai’ feels…

The cooler months of Dubai winter are finally on their way, which means rooftop bar season is back and if you’re anything like us, you’re excited. A fabulous new rooftop bar is opening in the Dubai Marina for a limited time, with beautiful views of the twinkling and oh-so iconic marina.

REX Bar is the name of the rooftop bar which is the first ever flagship bar of premium beer brand, Peroni Nastro Azzurro. The elegant new venue will open in October at the InterContinental Dubai Marina, where guests can enjoy a selection of Italian-inspired beverages and nibble on delicate aperitivo dishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rex Bar (@rexbardubai)

The bar has been designed to make you feel like you’re stepping onboard a ship, from the twinkling fairy lights and white metal framework to the cool wave-like ceiling feature. The aesthetics inspired by the Italian ocean liner SS Rex that in 1933 won the ‘Blue Riband’ for the fastest crossing of the Atlantic.

You might also like 22 of Dubai's best rooftop bars with some epic sunset views

The flooring and interiors are decked out in ocean-like hues of white and blue. As well as cute tables set up for perfect post-work toasting, there are also cool white sofas to sit back and relax on as you take in the views. From the Intercontinental Dubai Marina you can see yachts sailing past and some of the marina’s most recognisable buildings.

From October (exact date yet to be revealed), REX Bar will be open for six months and during this time Peroni Nastro Azzurro will host the 19:33 @ REX cultural event series. As part of this series, there will be a number of talks about the hidden secrets of Dubai by experts across the fields of design, food, travel and fashion.

REX Bar, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai, opening in October, seven days a week from 4pm. @rexbardubai

@theitalianwayuae

Images: Provided