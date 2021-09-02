Move over, popcorn…

Movie buffs in Dubai will know that, like pretty much everything this city does, cinemas here aren’t just any old run-of-the-mill movie theatre. Rather than just watching a film, popcorn in hand, Dubai’s cinemas are all about the experience. Now, if you visit a Vox Cinemas THEATRE, you can enjoy sophisticated Japanese-Korean dishes from acclaimed chef, Akira Back.

It’s a luxurious experience at THEATRE, which boasts reclining leather seats, plush blankets and pillows and cutting-edge audiovisual technology in a cool setting. A special menu featuring some of Akira Back’s signature dishes will be available at VOX Cinemas across the United Arab Emirates from September. Later in the year, it will be rolled out in Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait.

Whilst you sit comfortably in your cinema seat at a Vox Cinemas THEATRE, you can tuck into various dishes created (some just for VOX Cinemas) by professional snowboarder-turned-celebrity Chef Akira Back, who is famed for his sense of adventure, culinary creativity and an eponymous blend of Japanese fare with Korean essence.

Chef Akira Back has restaurants across the world, including Beverly Hills, San Diego, Seychelles and of course Dubai. You’ll find the Dubai restaurant at W Dubai – The Palm, the futuristic-style restaurant is sleek and sophisticated, offering its diners amazing views of the city, twinkling at night.

Of the collaboration, Chef Akira Back said, “THEATRE has revolutionised the luxury cinema experience and, I’m extremely proud to join forces with VOX Cinemas given our shared commitment to innovation. Together we believe that F&B is a complementary component of going to the movies and we have designed a menu that is sure to appeal to the most discerning guests and movie lovers.”

The special Akira Back menu is available at VOX Cinemas across the United Arab Emirates now.

Images: Provided