The heart throb is sure to garner some extra attention…

The hugely-anticipated Expo 2020 exhibition is finally less than a month away, and this six-month extravaganza is set to be a spectacle you won’t want to miss. If you needed one more reason to go, how about a little persuasion from Hollywood heart throb and star of Thor, Chris Hemsworth?

The Australian actor stars in a brand new Expo 2020 campaign video by Dubai-based airline, Emirates. Conceptualised and filmed pre-Covid in time for the original opening date of Expo 2020 Dubai, the video encapsulates the upcoming magic of the huge event, from shows and performances to the incredible pavilions and buildings onsite.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The clip was directed by none other than two-time Oscar-winning director Robert Stromberg, whose film credits include Avatar, Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, and Disney’s Maleficent. Chris Hemsworth narrates and features, taking you on a ‘metro journey’ from iconic Dubai buildings such as the Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa, to the Expo 2020 site.

You’ll get a glimpse of the three main pavilions, themed around mobility, opportunity and sustainability, as well as some of the other countries’ pavilions. The animated clip is done to a soundtrack of Pure Imagination, and includes plenty of fun special effects to imagine the Expo 2020 event into a fun fantasy land.

Chris Hemsworth remarked on the importance of EXPO 2020 in shaping a brighter future, saying: “In 2019, I partnered with Emirates and EXPO 2020 Dubai to help bring awareness to what is a really important event for the world. We all have the power to shape a better future, and the last year and a half has shown us that the possibilities are endless when we put our minds together. At Expo 2020 Dubai, the world will come together in the spirit of collaboration to provide real life solutions that will benefit future generations. If you’re able to travel and you feel it’s safe, I sincerely hope you can make it.”

If you fly with Emirates between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, you’ll automatically be given a complimentary day-pass ticket to Expo 2020. You can use it on any date of your choosing at the event which will run from October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

Images: Emirates