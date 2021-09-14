It’s one of the hottest sporting and social events of the year…

If you’ve lived in Dubai for a while (we’re talking 2019 and before) you’ll know that the Emirates Dubai Rugby 7s is one of the biggest events on the sporting and social calendar – rugby fan or not. The event has been cancelled for the past couple of years due to Covid-19 restrictions, but, good news, it’s back for 2021.

Whilst Rugby 7’s was positioned to go ahead in December 2021, The Emirates Dubai 7s today announced that it had been approved by the Crisis Committee for the full festival to take place. This includes HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, Invitational, Gulf, cricket, netball and live music.

The huge three-day event will go ahead at The Sevens Stadium from December 2 to 4, 2021 (National Day weekend), and you can bet that after a two-year hiatus, it’s going to be back with a bang. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, September 23 with a range of options available online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Dubai 7s (@dubai7s)

You might also like Mubadala World Tennis will return to Abu Dhabi this year, tickets on sale now

The Thursday, December 2 event is free to attend. On Friday, December 3, day tickets are priced at Dhs400, where you’ll see live rock band covers and an international headliner. On Saturday, December 4, it’s the finals day, with live music and performers. Tickets are priced at Dhs375. Weekend general admission is Dhs450.

Not only is the event known for hosting some of the best rugby players in the world, it’s also much-hyped for its huge international performers (previous years have seen the likes of Kylie Minogue taking to the stage). There will be four stages on the festival site with day and night time entertainment and live music.

Emirates Dubai 7s Tournament Director Tom Burwell said today, “We are excited to be in the position to deliver the Emirates Dubai 7s in the way that we have become accustomed to over the past 50 years. Meaning HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, Invitational & Gulf Rugby, Cricket, Netball, live music and most importantly fans and plenty of them.”

Burwell continued, “It has been two long years since we welcomed the world of rugby 7s and the flags of the world to The Sevens Stadium. I can assure everyone it is going to be an extraordinary occasion when 7s finally returns.”

Find out more and get your tickets (from September 23) here.