UAE petrol prices are rising again in October 2021

The monthly fuel price for October has been announced…

Calling all UAE drivers: The price of petrol is rising again in October 2021 to Dhs2.60 per litre. It comes after a decrease in petrol prices in September after a continuous rise in prices over the previous seven months.

As of October 1, 2021, Super 98 will be 2.60 per litre (a rise on September’s Dhs2.55 per litre). If you require Special 95, it will cost you Dhs2.49 per litre (a rise from Dhs2.44 in September).

Diesel prices are also on the rise in October, priced at Dhs2.51 per litre.

October fuel ⛽ prices as per the #UAE fuel committee are out. #InspiringEnergy إليكم أسعار الوقود ⛽ لشهر أكتوبر وفقاً لما ذكرته لجنة متابعة أسعار الوقود في الإمارات. #طاقة_مُلهمة pic.twitter.com/zfS3UIVkml — ENOC (@enoc_official) September 29, 2021

UAE petrol prices for 2021

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 in 2021 so far.

January: Dhs1.91

February: Dhs1.91

March: Dhs2.21

April: Dhs2.29

May: Dhs2.30

June: Dhs2.38

July: Dhs2.47

August: Dhs2.58

September: Dhs2.55

October: Dhs2.60

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.