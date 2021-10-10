10 wine tasting experiences to look out for at the UAE Vine Festival
Sponsored: The unique festival runs throughout November…
The UAE Vine Festival by the Tasting Class is back, kicking off on November 1 and running all the way to the 30th. The annual event returns bigger and better than ever.
Here are 10 of the best events to look out for.
Italian Wine Discovery Dinner
What: Enjoy a premium dining experience at a luxury resort including a four-course fine dining meal paired with seven Italian wines.
Where: Social by Heinz Beck, Waldorf Astoria, Dubai Palm
When: Thursday 11 November 2021, 7.30pm to 10pm
Tickets: Dhs550 from thetastingclass.com/italian-grape
Carnistore Carnivore Extravaganza
What: Experience some of the best Carnistore meat with perfect wine pairings from The Tasting Class while learning the secrets to a great barbecue.
Where: Reform Social & Grill
When: Saturday 13 November 2021, 5pm to 7.30pm
Tickets: Dhs350 from thetastingclass.com/carnistore
The What’s On New World Wine Dinner
What: Explore trailblazing wine makers from Chile, South Africa, Argentina and the US. You’ll get five wines with five perfectly paired dishes.
Where: Boca, DIFC
When: Saturday 13 November 2021, 1pm to 4pm
Tickets: Dhs395 from thetastingclass.com/new-world
Sparkling Wine Tasting with Milli Midwood
What: Learn all about bubbly from certified ‘wine nerd’, Milli Midwood, alongside a dazzling live performance by the talented Billionaire entertainers.
Where: Billionaire, Taj Dubai
When: Tuesday 16 November 2021, 6pm to 8.30pm
Tickets: Dhs495 from thetastingclass.com/sparkling-tasting
Premium Beach Wine Tasting with Constance Halaveli Maldives
What: Watch the sunset with your toes in the sand while sampling premium wines from around the world. Along with a selection of canapes, this event showcases the best of Constance Halaveli Hotel Maldives to the UAE.
Where: Nikki Beach Resort & Spa
When: Saturday 20 November 2021, 4.30pm to 6pm
Tickets: Dhs595 from thetastingclass.com/premium-beach-tasting
Vinoyasa by Pure The Winery
What: The most Instagrammable event on the list? An hour-long yoga session that lets you sip while you pose and leaves you feeling more mindful about both wine and yoga. What’s more, the wines from Pure The Winery have zero sugar.
Where: Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club
When: Wednesday 24 November 2021, 6pm to 7pm
Tickets: Dhs200 from thetastingclass.com/sundown-vinoyasa
Pairing Wine with Indian Food
What: The hot chilli, subtle sweetness, savoury umami and powerful spices of Indian cuisine can be tricky to pair with wine, but divine when you get it right. The Tasting Class will show you the way via a multi-course food and wine pairing dinner.
Where: Ushna, Souk Madinat Jumeirah
When: Wednesday 17 November 2021, 7.30pm to 10pm
Tickets: Dhs350 from thetastingclass.com/indian-food
Meat & Wine Pairing Dinner
What: A five-course dinner that will help you understand how to create the best meat and wine pairings based on the cut, age, cooking style and accompanying flavours.
Where: CMP Bar & Grill, The Pointe
When: Wednesday 10 November 2021, 7.30pm to 10pm
Tickets: Dhs395 from thetastingclass.com/meat-grape-pairing
Paella & Spanish Wine Experience
What: An exploration of some of Spain’s most important wine styles, from Cava to Rioja. Then after the tasting, load up on Spanish bites and paella from the live cooking stations.
Where: Skafos, Canopy by Hilton Al Seef
When: Saturday 20 November 2021, 3pm to 6pm
Tickets: Dhs385 from thetastingclass.com/paella-spanish
Smoke and Oak Pairing Dinner
What: In this dining experience, you will enjoy four courses cooked on a grill, each expertly paired with oaked wines – bridging the flavours from grill and barrel.
Where: The Pangolin, Sports City
When: Monday 22 November 2021, 7.30pm to 10pm
Tickets: Dhs350 from thetastingclass.com/smoke-oak-pairing
UAE Vine Festival by The Tasting Class, various locations, Nov 1 to 30. thetastingclass.com
