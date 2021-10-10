Sponsored: The unique festival runs throughout November…

The UAE Vine Festival by the Tasting Class is back, kicking off on November 1 and running all the way to the 30th. The annual event returns bigger and better than ever.

Here are 10 of the best events to look out for.

Italian Wine Discovery Dinner

What: Enjoy a premium dining experience at a luxury resort including a four-course fine dining meal paired with seven Italian wines.

Where: Social by Heinz Beck, Waldorf Astoria, Dubai Palm

When: Thursday 11 November 2021, 7.30pm to 10pm

Tickets: Dhs550 from thetastingclass.com/italian-grape

Carnistore Carnivore Extravaganza

What: Experience some of the best Carnistore meat with perfect wine pairings from The Tasting Class while learning the secrets to a great barbecue.

Where: Reform Social & Grill

When: Saturday 13 November 2021, 5pm to 7.30pm

Tickets: Dhs350 from thetastingclass.com/carnistore

The What’s On New World Wine Dinner

What: Explore trailblazing wine makers from Chile, South Africa, Argentina and the US. You’ll get five wines with five perfectly paired dishes.

Where: Boca, DIFC

When: Saturday 13 November 2021, 1pm to 4pm

Tickets: Dhs395 from thetastingclass.com/new-world

Sparkling Wine Tasting with Milli Midwood

What: Learn all about bubbly from certified ‘wine nerd’, Milli Midwood, alongside a dazzling live performance by the talented Billionaire entertainers.

Where: Billionaire, Taj Dubai

When: Tuesday 16 November 2021, 6pm to 8.30pm

Tickets: Dhs495 from thetastingclass.com/sparkling-tasting

Premium Beach Wine Tasting with Constance Halaveli Maldives

What: Watch the sunset with your toes in the sand while sampling premium wines from around the world. Along with a selection of canapes, this event showcases the best of Constance Halaveli Hotel Maldives to the UAE.

Where: Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

When: Saturday 20 November 2021, 4.30pm to 6pm

Tickets: Dhs595 from thetastingclass.com/premium-beach-tasting

Vinoyasa by Pure The Winery

What: The most Instagrammable event on the list? An hour-long yoga session that lets you sip while you pose and leaves you feeling more mindful about both wine and yoga. What’s more, the wines from Pure The Winery have zero sugar.

Where: Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club

When: Wednesday 24 November 2021, 6pm to 7pm

Tickets: Dhs200 from thetastingclass.com/sundown-vinoyasa

Pairing Wine with Indian Food

What: The hot chilli, subtle sweetness, savoury umami and powerful spices of Indian cuisine can be tricky to pair with wine, but divine when you get it right. The Tasting Class will show you the way via a multi-course food and wine pairing dinner.

Where: Ushna, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

When: Wednesday 17 November 2021, 7.30pm to 10pm

Tickets: Dhs350 from thetastingclass.com/indian-food

Meat & Wine Pairing Dinner

What: A five-course dinner that will help you understand how to create the best meat and wine pairings based on the cut, age, cooking style and accompanying flavours.

Where: CMP Bar & Grill, The Pointe

When: Wednesday 10 November 2021, 7.30pm to 10pm

Tickets: Dhs395 from thetastingclass.com/meat-grape-pairing

Paella & Spanish Wine Experience

What: An exploration of some of Spain’s most important wine styles, from Cava to Rioja. Then after the tasting, load up on Spanish bites and paella from the live cooking stations.

Where: Skafos, Canopy by Hilton Al Seef

When: Saturday 20 November 2021, 3pm to 6pm

Tickets: Dhs385 from thetastingclass.com/paella-spanish

Smoke and Oak Pairing Dinner

What: In this dining experience, you will enjoy four courses cooked on a grill, each expertly paired with oaked wines – bridging the flavours from grill and barrel.

Where: The Pangolin, Sports City

When: Monday 22 November 2021, 7.30pm to 10pm

Tickets: Dhs350 from thetastingclass.com/smoke-oak-pairing

UAE Vine Festival by The Tasting Class, various locations, Nov 1 to 30. thetastingclass.com

Images: Provided