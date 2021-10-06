Happy Sunday!

Planning out your list of things to do in Abu Dhabi during the workweek? Check out our list below where we have listed some great food deals to try, a new menu and much more.

Here are six cool things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday, October 10

Try the new menu at BBQ Al Qasr at Emirates Palace

Luxurious al fresco eatery, BBQ Al Qasr has reopened its doors offering a lavish new menu made up of only the finest ingredients from land and sea. On the extensive meat and seafood menu, there’s barbecued Tomahawk steak, wood-fired king crab legs and jumbo shrimp, a barbecued seafood platter and more. You can also pick the Chef Discovery Menu for Dhs450 featuring the chef’s favourites or the new bar bites menu.

BBQ Al Qasr, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. mandarinoriental.com

Chill with mates at 31 Bar & Lounge

It may only be Sunday, but you can still meet up with mates to chill. Head to 31 Bar & Lounge, a sophisticated new rooftop hang spot at Grand Millennium Al Wahda with 360º panoramic views of the city. The menu brags lounge bites, craft mixology and shisha which you can enjoy while relaxing in luxury, high above the city lights. Their Sunday sushi deal nets you a sushi platter with two glasses of grape for just Dhs170.

Grand Millennium Al Wahda Hotel, floor 31, Hazza Bin Zayed Street Al Wahda Complex, 5pm to 2am. Tel: (02) 495 3916, @31barandlounge

Monday, October 11

Cleanse your mind, body and soul

Inner Seed is hosting a pop-up class at Open Circle Studio in Khalidyah Palace Hotel on October 11 from 5pm to 6.15pm. The session begins with cleansing breathe work followed by a detox yoga sequence ending with journaling & meditation. You will leave feeling light and energized with an open mind. The session will cost you Dhs100 and you need to pre-book here.

Inner Seed pop up, Open Circle Studio, Khalidyah Palace Hotel, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)50 352 8640. innerseeduae.com

Tuck into a pocket-friendly business lunch

The region’s favourite Turkish restaurant, Bosporus has a scrumptious Turkish lunch from 1pm to 4pm for just Dhs59. You will get two hot appetizers, a main course and a soup or a salad. A must try on the menu is the Testyi kebab and mixed grill. This deal is valid for a limited time, so add it to your to-do list now. For reservations, call 02 575 5777.

Bosporus, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 575 5777. @thebosporus

Tuesday, October 12

Grab a slice (or two) of Pizza Hut’s new stuffed pizza

Pizza Hut has launched two new stuffed crust flavours pizza fans have to try. There’s chicken kebab stuffed crust and vegetarians can dig into the garlic stuffed crust. These options won’t be on the menu for long though, and you will only have until December 20 to sink your teeth into it.

Available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. @pizzahutuae

Wednesday, October 13

Tuck into a Thai buffet at Benjarong

Craving Thai cuisine? Head to Benjarong at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi from 7pm to 10.30pm on Wednesday for a great Thai buffet dinner. It will cost you Dhs158 for the soft drinks package and Dhs248 for three hours of unlimited tiki cocktails and selected house drinks. Book your table on 02 698 8137.

Benjarong, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 698 8137. @benjarongabudhabi

Images: Supplied