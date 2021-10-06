Fill your week with some great things to do in Abu Dhabi…

Did the weekend pass you by in the blink of an eye? It did for most of us, but who said the work week has to be boring?

We’ve listed out a couple of things to do in Abu Dhabi to add some excitement until the next weekend comes around. From tucking into delicious food to getting active and enjoying Halloween, here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday, October 31

Paddle like a poltergeist this Halloween at Louvre Abu Dhabi

For some active and spooky fun on October 31 for the adults, book in your spot to kayak around The Louvre, Abu Dhabi. ‘What’s so spooky about that?’, you ask? Well, kayakers are invited to come dressed to impress – the scarier the better. Probably will get you rowing a lot faster, too. The event takes place after the sun sets from 7.30pm to 9pm. It costs Dhs126 per person. Spots are limited, so book your spot here as soon as possible.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Oct 31, 7.30pm to 9pm. Dhs126 per adult. Tel: (02) 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae

For some Halloween fun for the little ones…

Head to Droplets by Caboodle on The Galleria Al Maryah Island where Halloween-themed activities and entertainment await. There’s a trick-or-treat extravaganza, arts and crafts, music and much more from 2pm to 6pm. Dress the little ones up for a chance to win prizes. Spots are limited so sign up on 02 584 9548 or WhatsApp on 055 800 2781. It will cost you Dhs99 per child for two hours.

Droplets by Caboodle, Level L2, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Oct 31, 2pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)2 584 9548. @TheGalleriaUAE

Monday, November 1

Get active at Deerfields Mall

A month-long Fit Fest is taking place at Deerfield Mall in the capital until November 27. There are free daily fitness classes and challenges with complimentary access to HIIT classes, Zumba, Les Mills, yoga sessions and more. On November 1, there is an obstacle course the sports community can have a go at. For a list of daily events, visit @deerfieldsmall

Al Huwelat St, Bateen Area, Opposite Al Bateen Villa No 15, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 666 0175. @arthousecafead

Tuesday, November 2

Bounce your way over to Umm Al Emarat Park

As the cooler weather sets in, outdoor activities are on the rise which is why a visit to Umm Al Emarat Park should be on your to-do list. From November 1, get in on some trampoline-fuelled fun at the Bounce pop-up. It will cost you just Dhs30 (in addition to the Dhs10 park entry) for 15 minutes). For a longer workout, get the 30-minute pass for Dhs50 or the Dhs80 one hour pass.

Umm Al Emarat Park, 15th Street, Mushrif Area, Abu Dhabi, Dhs10 entry free to park. Tel: (0)2 666 9559. @ummalemaratpark

Ladies, enjoy free sips at Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge

‘I need a girls night!’ at Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge treats the ladies to three complimentary beverages every Wednesday. The deal runs from 8pm to 11pm – perfect to visit after work to soak in the pleasant weather while catching up on the latest from the gang. Additionally, the gals also get 50 per cent off a special ladies menu.

Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Abu Dhabi. Ladies night 8pm to 11pm every Wed. Tel: (0)2 501 6088. @waves_abudhabi

Wednesday, November 3

‘Cook it yourself’ at this street style BBQ at Dai Pai Dong

When one thinks of winter, one of the things that come to mind is a barbecue. At Dai Pai Dong in Rosewood Abu Dhabi, you can experience an outdoorsy Chinese street-style BBQ on the restaurant’s terrace with loved ones. A selection of meat, seafood and vegetables will be bought to your table which you can grill to your heart’s content. A number of packages are available with gluten-free and vegetarian options. It costs Dhs198 per person and you can include free-flowing hops for an additional Dhs65 per person. The offer is available every Wednesday from 6pm to 11.30pm.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Every Wed 6pm to 11.30pm. Dhs165 per person. Tel: (02) 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com

Images: Supplied