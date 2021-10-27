We’ve been a big fan of this tie-up since the jump…

We were very impressed by that John Cena advert for the Visit Abu Dhabi campaign, The Time is Now. We absolutely agree that performing a suplex out of private jet for a sky-eye view of our pretty emirate is totally worth it.

And we also strongly agree with the lead message behind the ad – with eased restrictions and, just look around, the stunning weather at the moment… the time really is now to go out and make the most of Abu Dhabi.

One idea you might like to consider, for doing just that, is heading to Umm Al Emarat Park. There you can combine a slow and soothing wander through the botanical wilderness, catch an alfresco evening movie, visit the petting zoo or the botanical garden, and from next week (November 1, 2021 onwards) you’ll be able to leap into the trampoline-fuelled fun of the Bounce pop-up.

It’s wildly good value too, with entry from just Dhs30 (in addition to the Dhs10 park entry) for 15 minutes. You can get a 30 minute pass for Dhs50 or if you want to truly test the physical limits of leg day, you can opt for the Dhs80 one hour pass.

Running jump

Visitors to the Bounce park will find a challenging climbing wall, a ‘giant fluffy cloud of air’, a free jump court and more all overseen by a Bounce Progression Master, and expert team of gym-nicians.

To comply with governmental rules and regulations, you will need to wear your mask at all times.

Entry into the park is charged at Dhs10, and is open 8am to midnight, you can buy Bounce passes at the entrance. ummalemaratpark.ae

Images: Provided