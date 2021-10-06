Clear your calendar…

We’re steaming through October and are back with another list of cool things to do in Dubai. This week we’ve got a new menu, a cool pool day deal, things to see and do at Expo 2020 Dubai and much more…

Here are six exciting things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday October 10

1. Sample new vegan dishes at Scalini

As Dubai’s top restaurants continue to improve their vegan offering, Scalini has launched a new plant-based menu designed to encapsulate the art of classic Italian meals. Available daily from 12pm, guests can enjoy dishes such as penne arrabiata, minestrone soup, paccheri zia Maria and a host of tasty side dishes.

Scalini, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah, daily 12pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 349 0068. scalini-dubai.com

2. Join chef Heinz Beck for an exclusive dinner

Award-winning chef Heinz Beck is in Dubai until October 11 to host a series of exclusive dinners at Social by Heinz Beck, his fine-dining restaurant in the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. The dinner series will include never-before presented dishes that will only be available during his visit. Not only will culinary enthusiasts and everyday diners alike have the chance to enjoy a limited-edition menu, but they can meet the master of gastronomy himself. Guests can opt for either the à la carte menu or choose from a five-course set menu for Dhs600 or a seven-course menu for Dhs800.

Social by Heinz Beck, Walford Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Oct 9 to 11, prices start from Dhs600. Tel: (04) 818 2222. Email: dxbpd.restaurants@waldorfastoria.com. @socialbyheinzbeck

Monday October 11

3. Celebrate Spanish National Day

Myrra is celebrating all things Spanish on October 11 in honour of the country’s national day. Guests can enjoy delicious Spanish flavours, as well as musical entertainment from 7pm. For Dhs330, two people can enjoy traditional sangria, as well as charcuterie platters, traditional Spanish sandwiches, octopus a la Gallega, and crunchy croquetas de queso.

Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Monday October 11, 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. myrrarestaurant.com

Tuesday October 12

4. Check out a new beach event

Escape to a tropical haven at Cove Beach every Tuesday with its new activation ‘Juicy’. Guests will be treated to food and drinks deals from 2pm including unlimited mini pizzas and four Fiero spritz for Dhs119. You can also get unlimited cocktails between 2pm and 5pm or 7pm to 10pm for Dhs199.

Cove Beach Dubai, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters, Tuesdays, 2pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. covebeach.com

5. Enjoy an exclusive dinner with a photography exhibition

Parisian Bistro, Cassette, in Al Quoz is bringing back its Chef Unleashed event on Tuesday, October 12. During the event, guests will be able to come and celebrate the launch of a two-month art show with local photographer and artist, Chrissified. The creative photography by Chrissified are works from his recent adventure in Iceland. At the event, there will be an introduction from the artist himself following dinner at 7.30pm with a menu inspired by the – all bought to life by Cassette’s Head Chef Shaunne Cordier.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, Chef Unleashed 7.30pm on Oct 12. Dhs380 per person. Tel: (04) 349 1966. @cassettedxb

Wednesday October 13

6. Explore the unmissable Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Still wondering what Expo 2020 Dubai is all about? Wonder no more as we’re here to present on of the best pavilions in the line up, designed by Saudi Arabia. The unique space takes guests on a journey through two floors of exciting activations, using projections and music to draw you in. Immerse yourself in the past, present and future of the kingdom, and discover the beauty of its natural landscapes in this unique pavilion.

Expo 2020 Dubai, daily until March 31, 2022. @expo2020dubai