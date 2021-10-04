Chef Heinz Beck is in town only for a few days…

Award-winning chef Heinz Beck will be in Dubai next week from October 9 to 11 to host a series of exclusive dinners at Social by Heinz Beck, his fine-dining restaurant in the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

The dinner series will include never-before presented dishes that will only be available during his visit. Not only will culinary enthusiasts and everyday diners alike have the chance to enjoy a limited-edition menu, but they can meet the master of gastronomy himself.

What can you expect on the night?

Guests can opt for either the à la carte menu or choose from a five-course set menu for Dhs600 or a seven-course menu for Dhs800.

Want wine pairing with your meal? It’s Dhs1,010 for the five-course meal and Dhs1,350 for the seven-course meal.

Some of the dishes on the menu include scallops with pistachio cream (pictured above), grape and plum sauce; red shrimp with quinoa, curry and salsify; lamb with wild fennel sauce and nettle cream and more.

Live entertainment comes in the form of sweet melodies from Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s resident pianist throughout the evening.

About Chef Heinz Back

Chef Heinz Back was born in Germany and has worked in some of Europe’s finest kitchens, including the three-Michelin-starred Tantris in Munich.

He accepted the position of Sous Chef at Residenz Heinz Winkler in Aschau where he contributed to the opening of the two-Michelin-starred restaurant. After an additional 10 years, he achieved the position of Executive Chef, as the industry awards and accolades flooded in. In 2000. he received the ‘Golden Medal of the Artists Foyer’ from La Sapienza Rome University – the first time the prize was awarded to a chef in 30 years

Two years later, Chef Heinz Back published his own award-winning book titled 'Beck Heinz'.

Want to meet the chef in person? Make sure you make a reservation on dxbpd.restaurants@waldorfastoria.com or call 04 818 2222.

Social by Heinz Beck, Walford Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. From Oct 9 to 11. Prices start from Dhs600. Tel: (04) 818 2222. Email: dxbpd.restaurants@waldorfastoria.com. @socialbyheinzbeck

Images: Social by Heinz Beck