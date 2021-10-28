Abu Dhabi cruise hub, Marsa Mina welcomes back cruiseliners

The place is all decked out for returning visitors…

Back at the end of August we covered the news that cruiseliners would be welcomed into Abu Dhabi once more. They had of course been restricted as part of wider public health policy in the pandemic, but now it seems it’s full steam ahead, with the cruise terminal and entertainment hub, Marsa Mina once again welcoming these floating hotels into its berths.

Talking about the business opportunities generated by the reopening, Abduljalil Abdullah Alfahim, CEO of Danas Business Consultancy (the company behind the debe Marsa Mina), said “Marsa Mina has enjoyed great success so far and is looking to expand. The UAE boasts incredible talent – whether it’s a hospitality expert, rising retail brand, or technology startup. We would love to work with new talent that has their finger on the pulse of the region’s consumer trends”

It’s big business too. In 2019 more than 11.35 million international visitors came to experience the many and varied wonders of Abu Dhabi, roughly 518,000 (about 5 per cent) of those, came via 193 individual cruise calls

That might not sound like much, but it represents huge growth, a 46 per cent year-on-year increase in fact.

Lots to sea

We residents are perfectly well versed on all the cultural, natural, historical, technological, beachy, peachy, nichey, arty, party, tasty gems in our emirate — but it’s these alongside the year round sunshine that make Abu Dhabi such an international hit with the cruise-set.

Passengers headed for Mina Port Zayed won’t have to stray too far to get a taste of that capital kind of life either. The Marsa Mina development is packed with flavour expedition opportunities and crafty art installations.

Food truck options include Le Patchouli, Ur Destination, Fox Box, Mr. Potato, Sliderbar Burgers, Mr. Brisket, and Zaatar & Karak.

For the nauti little visitors, there’s a playground, garden, and a collection of engaging outdoor kids’ activities.

Marsa Mina is open now, with outlets open seven days a week. Parking is free. You’ll find it at Zayed Port, Gate 2 Abu Dhabi cruise terminal. More info marsamina.ae and @marsamina.uae

