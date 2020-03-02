Abu Dhabi’s brand new dining and entertainment district, Marsa Mina is located at Zayed Port, right next to the cruise terminal. And buoy does it look awesome…

If, like us, you’re all-aboard for good food and family-friendly days out in the capital, Marsa Mina is looking like a pretty good place to drop anchor.

There’s already a huge selection of food trucks and smartly decked-out shipping containers in place, offering up both local and international cuisine. Abu Dhabi Ports has also promised an action-packed calendar of events, which – if their launch spectacular on February 20, was anything to go by – will have something to float most peoples boats.

Food, art, music and culture took centre stage, against the backdrop of a giant cruise ship. Perfectly acceptable grounds for taking a Jack and Rose ‘king of the world’ snap for the ‘gram.

Current food options ‘on sail’ now

Cheezle

This eatery, specialising in melted raclette cheese creations, has just made it to the top of our to-do list. You can opt for the tradition Alpine serving style, with potatoes, meat and other accompaniments, or set-up some epic cheese-pull action by pouring it into one of their burgers, hot dogs or grilled cheese sandwiches.

DOH

Not sure whether this is a direct Simpson’s reference, but we’re fans of the name. This is a home-grown brand that likes deluxe doughnuts so much they put a ring on them. Just try and resist the fresh cakey aromas coming from their live-cooking kitchen. Mmmm *dribbles unattractively* chocolatey doughnuts.

Lavazza (and Make A Wish)

The quintessential Italian cafe experience. No nonsense, quality brews, elegantly served. Lavazza has also teamed up with Make A Wish UAE, helping you to contribute to an incredibly worthwhile cause at the same time as sipping your espresso.

Boutique Ice Cream

Another home-grown culinary home-run. Boutique Ice Cream scoops up cups of roll ice cream, soft ice cream and shaved Korean snow ice cream. Their talents also extend to carbs – with a lip-licking range of waffles, crepes, mini pancakes and Konafa. We cannot confirm, but we suspect Nutella may come into play here.

Wrap That Café

A wholesome local brand offering a menu packed with tasty and nutritious fusion foods. Find wraps, salads, cosy comfort food and healthy smoothies.

Pizza Pie Factory

Pizza Pie Factory takes the love of pizza and pasta seriously, their dreamy collection of Italian carbs are delivered from their kitchen, to your table in 15 minutes or less.

Swerve

Another exciting Emirati brand, finessing soft-serve ice cream, created with only the finest all-natural ingredients. A seaside essential.

M.L.T

Purveyors of ‘comfy food’ – a selection of ready-to-eat gourmet snackables made for on-the-go munching.

Sliderbar Burgers

Your next favourite slide bar. Juicy grass-fed wagyu beef sliders, served with crunchy fries and refreshing shakes. Plate us with one of your fresh grills, Jack.

The Gang

2020 is all about your #GANG. And this gang have got the goods to fix those fresh fast food cravings. They’ve got wraps, hotdogs and more – plus promise some wild spice adventures.

Mixbox Café

A patisserie dishing up healthy food, speciality coffee and Belgian chocolate.

Marsa Mina is open now, with outlets open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Parking is free. You’ll find it at Zayed Port, Gate 2 Abu Dhabi cruise terminal. More info marsamina.ae and @marsamina.uae