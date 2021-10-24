New and updated regulations will apply to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix…

One of the most eagerly anticipated events in the international motorsport calendar, the Abu Dhabi F1 returns to Yas Marina circuit this December, 2021.

And now, following an ‘update to government regulations’ we no know that the event will attended by a ‘full capacity crowd’.

Speaking about the news, Al Tareq Al Ameri, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “On behalf of everyone at Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Yas Marina Circuit, I think I can safely say we are thrilled that the latest update in government regulations allows us to safely return to full capacity at the venue.”

This development has of course been made possible by sustained low infection rates in addition to, and partly thanks to, effective pandemic policy such as the Alhosn Green Pass.

The Alhosn Pass requires individuals over 16 to be fully vaccinated and to have had a recent PCR test. You can find more information on our full Abu Dhabi access article.

Start your engines

Taking place between December 9 to 12, tickets for the thrilling conclusion to this championship start at Dhs699, include access to the Yasalam after-race concerts, and are available for purchase now from yasmarinacircuit.com.

It’s important to note that the new government guidelines issued by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT — Abu Dhabi) on October 13 mentioned above, require those attending any event or exhibitions to have received a negative PCR test within the last 48 hours. The requirement for masks also still remains and there will be temperature and EDE scanning on all event space entry points.

It has also been confirmed that children under 12 will now be able to attend the event, with ticket bundles now on sale to reflect that.

On track for greatness

The Yas Marina Circuit race serves as the season finale to the 2021 F1 race schedule and with just five races to go, it’s looking tight at the top. Going into the US Grand Prix this weekend Max Verstappen of the Netherlands has a wafer thin lead over arch-rival Lewis Hamilton in the 2021 Driver Championship.

And it’s a big deal, Hamilton needs just one more trophy to take pole in the record for Drivers’ Championship titles.

Yas Marina Circuit has also announced that there have been “significant track upgrades” to the course, which it hopes will lead to its most exciting, and hotly contested, high octane petrol fest yet.

Victory lap

Speaking about the after-race festivities, John Lickrish, CEO Flash Entertainment, said: “With Khalid and Lewis Capaldi already confirmed, the final two AAA artists will be announced soon and will add even more excitement to an already hotly anticipated return of the much-loved Yasalam After-Race Concerts, ensuring an amazing atmosphere at the capital’s favourite music festival.”

Rumours over who those artists might be are running wild, all we currently know for certain is that they will be ‘a big deal’. Keep your eyes posted on What’s On for more news on that, as it happens.

Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, December 9 to 12, tickets from Dhs699, yasmarinacircuit.com.

Images: Provided