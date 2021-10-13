The wait is almost over…

After much anticipation, the launch of Ain Dubai is almost upon us. From 2pm on Thursday October 21, the World’s Tallest Observation Wheel, Ain Dubai, will open to the public. Tickets for rides on this day are already selling fast, but there are plenty of other ways to get involved.

It’s already been confirmed that Thursday October 21 is a public holiday, so you won’t have to worry about missing out on all the fun in store for the day.

Taking place at Ain Dubai Plaza, visitors can enjoy a host of fun, free, family-friendly entertainment, along with no less than 12 food trucks. From 8pm onwards, DJ Dany Neville will be playing to the crowd, as well as the guests inside the cabins as they become some of the first to experience the new attraction.

At 8.30pm a stunning light and drone show will take place, as well as a mesmerising fireworks display. If you’ve ever witnessed one of Dubai’s spectacular fireworks shows, you’ll know that they are worth sticking around for.

The celebrations don’t stop there though, as Friday October 22 brings a second day of fun activities, including live music from artists included in the Regional Artist Spotlight. From 2pm until late, guests can enjoy sounds from a plethora of genres. Entrance to the Ain Dubai Plaza activities is free.

Ronald Drake, General Manager, Ain Dubai said: “We’ve seen the excitement across the city peak as we get closer to opening so it was only fitting that we host an opening that was in line with all that Ain Dubai has to offer as the ultimate celebration destination.

“We can’t wait to welcome the world to see everything beyond the stunning view of Dubai’s dazzling skyline available at Ain Dubai, from family entertainment to sunset views and DJ sets. We have plenty of surprises in store across the two days, making it the perfect place to spend the long weekend.”

Images: Provided