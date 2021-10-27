There’s a lot going on at this island oasis…

There are even more reasons to explore Jubail Mangrove Park’s dreamy verdant expanse this Friday, October 29.

To celebrate the return of the cooler climate, they’re holding an official ‘Open Day’ — with an adventure, entertainment and education-jammed itinerary fit for the whole family.

Get your mangroove on

The open day aims to give visitors an overview of all the exciting new (as well as existing) activities available at Jubail Mangrove Park.

Guests will be able to try their hands at sunset and sunrise kayaking, yoga and wellness programs, mangrove planting and ranger tours.

There are art workshops, a ‘clean, conserve and protect mangroves’ workshop for all and ‘become a little ranger’ experience

You’ll also find a new Kayak Shop on site offering a range of equipment from cute little nicknacks to stand-up paddle board.

Hungry? There’s a whole world tour of taste available through the park’s varied collection of food trucks.

Trick or tree-t

On both Friday and Saturday, you’ll be able to take a Halloween-themed oar-inspiring ‘night glow’ kayak tour through the lazy maze of hazy blue hues.

There are more spooky treats on offer between 4pm and 8pm on Friday evening, with a triple showing of Halloween movies at the pop-up alfresco cinema.

Those coming in gourd, bad and frankly terrifying Halloween costumes will also be able to take part in the park’s fang-tastic fancy dress competition.

Jubail Mangrove Park, Al Jubail Island (next to Saadiyat Island), Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thu 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sat 7am to 11pm, Dhs15 for adult, Dhs10. Tel: (02) 546 8341. park.jubailisland.ae

Images: Provided