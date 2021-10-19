Meet celebrity chefs, enjoy master classes and tuck into set menus…

It’s that time of year again when Atlantis, The Palm launches its legendary culinary month, giving you an extra-special chance to experience some of its most popular restaurants. It includes visits from celebrity chefs, special dinners, set menus and more.

Special events are taking place between Thursday, October 18 and Monday, November 22. In October, dine at cool Italian restaurant Ronda Locatelli, celebrity-loved steakhouse Seafire, and beautiful Middle Eastern restaurant Ayamna,

Here’s what’s happening in October…

Ronda Locatelli

In the mood for a sophisticated Italian dinner? Ronda Locatelli is for you. The restaurant’s namesake, Italian celebrity chef Ronda Locatelli will be in town to meet diners. You’ll feast on dishes such as beef tartare with quails egg to tagliolini with white truffle and pan-fired veal with mashed potato.

It takes place each night from Wednesday, October 20 to Monday, October 25 from 6pm to 11pm and dishes will be priced a la carte. @rondalocatellidubai

Seafire Steakhouse & Bar

Calling all meat lovers, a Four Hands Dinner is taking place at Seafire Steakhouse & Bar on two consecutive nights. You’ll be whipped up a six course dinner by meat speciality Chef Raymond Wong and Alain Ducasse’s protégé, Chef Laetitia Rouabah.

It takes place on Thursday, October 28 and Friday, October 29 from 6pm to 11pm and is priced at Dhs395 per person. For a wine pairing, it’s an additional Dhs280. @seafiresteakhouse

Ayamna

If you’re a fan of Middle Eastern cuisine, head to beautiful restaurant Ayamna where Atlantis, The Palm’s leading Arabic chef, Ali ElBourji, will partner with the celebrated Chef Greg Malouf for a Four Hands Dinner. You’ll dine on dishes such as seafood kibbeh with pushed lobster and Morocco-inspired duck B’stilla.

It takes place on Thursday, October 28 and Friday, October 29 from 6pm to 11pm and is priced at Dhs295 per person. @ayamnadubai

