Some fabulous Dubai venues have some brilliant special offers…

After a very long wait and years of anticipation, Ain Dubai or ‘the Dubai wheel’ as it’s sometimes known as, is finally opening from 2pm on Thursday, October 21. At 8.30pm a stunning light and drone show will take place, as well as a mesmerising fireworks display.

Some of Dubai’s venues with brilliant views of Ain Dubai are inviting you to celebrate with them and watch the show take place. From pool party brunches to half price drinks, here are the best places to see the huge spectacle.

Asil

The gorgeous Arabic-style terrace at Asil will get you some brilliant views of Ain Dubai. On Thursday, October 21, there’s a minimum spend of Dhs300 to bag a table excluding shisha. Make sure to try some of the dishes inspired by Turkish, Lebanese and Morrocan cuisine, which are perfect for sharing.

Asil, Rixos Premium JBR Dubai, JBR, open 1pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 520 0055. asilrestaurant.com

Bla Bla

One of Dubai’s most popular beach clubs, Bla Bla, sits directly opposite Bluewaters Island and Ain Dubai. To celebrate the launch of the ‘Dubai Eye’ Bla Bla is throwing a one-off evening pool party on Thursday, October 21. From 8pm until 11pm, you can enjoy unlimited house drinks, plus a sun bed and towel for Dhs250. Alternatively, you could book a private cabana or seating on the deck with a Dhs5,000 minimum spend.

Bla Bla, The Beach Opposite JBR, Dubai, Thursday October 21 from 8pm. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae

Shi

Brand new Chinese restaurant Shi is offering a free cocktail or mocktail to diners on Thursday, October 21. From its location on Bluwaters Island, you’ll have a brilliant view of Ain Dubai as you tuck into dishes such as signature rice stone pot recipes, Peking duck, Taiwanese smoked sanpei chicken, and a variety of dim sums and dumplings.

Shi, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Mon 1pm to 12am, Tues to Sun 1pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 718 1189. shirestaurant.com

The London Project

Beautiful botanical bar The London Project is located on Bluewaters Island. It has just launched a new menu and, to celebrate the opening of Ain Dubai will be offering half price bottles of premium champagne as well as signature Gin Wheel featuring five custom-made gin-based cocktails for the opening spectacle. There is also set to be a singer and saxophonist performing day and evening from October 21 to 23.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sat to Wed 12pm to 12am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)54 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

Zero Gravity

To celebrate the opening of Ain Dubai, Zero Gravity will have international DJ, Doorly, spinning the decks down on the sand for its Full Moon Beach Party. The price of entry to the one-off celebration is Dhs199 for ladies and Dhs299 for guys including unlimited food and beverages from 8pm to midnight on October 21.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Marina, Thursday October 21 from 8pm. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Images: Social/provided